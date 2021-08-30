Global Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HPSCT) Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2021-2027 I Top key players-Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., CellGenix GmbH, Regen Biopharma Inc., Lonza Group, Kiadis Pharma, Taiga Biotechnologies, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Escape Therapeutics, Inc., Bluebird Bio, Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HPSCT) Market

“The rising frequency of haematological diseases and the high success rate of transplants are two significant reasons projected to drive market growth. Aside from that, the growing global population of the elderly is a big contribution to the market’s growth.

The global hematopoietic stem cell transplant market is divided into five key regions based on geographical analysis: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In terms of market share, the North American hematopoietic stem cell transplant market is expected to take the lead. Top featured companies ruling the market are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., CellGenix GmbH, Regen Biopharma Inc., Lonza Group, Kiadis Pharma, Taiga Biotechnologies, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Escape Therapeutics, Inc., Bluebird Bio, Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. & Others.

The global hematopoietic stem cell transplant market size is expected to grow rapidly and steadily throughout the forecast period, because of developments in lifesaving technologies.

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HPSCT) Market Segmentation and Market Scope:

By Transplant type:

Allogeneic

Autologous

By Application:

Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Transplant (PBSCT)

Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT)

Cord Blood Transplant (CBT)

By Disease Indication:

Lymphoproliferative Disorders

Plasma Cell Disorders

Hodgkin Lymphoma

Others

Leukemia

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Acute Lymphatic Leukemia (ALL)

Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS)

Others

Non-Malignant Disorders

Bone Marrow Failure

Hemoglobinopathies

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Centers

The process of transferring stem cells from a donor other than the patient is known as allogeneic stem cell transplantation. One of the most significant advantages of this procedure is that when the donor cells are engrafted into the patient’s body, the patient develops a new immune system. However, due to a scarcity of allogeneic donors, demand for autologous transplants is predicted to rise dramatically during the forecast period.

