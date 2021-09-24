Global Home Automation Market Size, Related Worth, Global Industry Analysis, Growth Rate & Application Forecast till 2027

Home automation defined as utilization of intelligent terminals, which control home appliances and equipments. Rise in awareness for efficient energy usage, increase in electricity prices, and technological advancements which are expected to grow the home automation market across the globe. Also, rise in safety & security concerns fueled adoption of home automation system thus driving the market growth.

The better understanding of the market demands a better handling of macroeconomic and microeconomic aspects that are projected to mark the progress. These factors, if guided well, can helm the target market to prosperity by wading via rough waters, all the while, keeping plummeting curves at bay. With real-time data, the global Home automation market report is projected to provide a detailed picture of the demographic possibilities, which would assist key players in assessing growth opportunities & significantly establishing parameters which would continue to influence the market in the upcoming years.

Increase in adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) technology by consumers is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global home automation market growth. Also, rise in penetration of smartphones and smart gadgets will have the positive impact on market growth. Furthermore, many manufacturers expanding their product portfolios will fuel the market growth. Moreover, rise in importance of home monitoring from remote locations will drive the market growth in near future. In addition to that, rise in government initiatives and smart cities development which is expected to propel the market growth.

Top Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Crestron Electronics Inc

AMX LLC

Control4 Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc.

Siemens AG

Zigbee alliance

Savant Systems LLC.

Vantage Controls

However, risk of device malfunctioning is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global home automation market growth. Also, lack of awareness regarding automation products in developing countries as well as high initial investment will affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Types

Luxury

Managed

Mainstream

Do it yourself (DIY)

By Technology

Wired

Wireless

By Application

Lighting

Entertainment

Safety & Security

HVAC

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

