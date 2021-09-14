Global Home Décor Market Analysis 2021 | COVID-19 Impact With Top Key Players- Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Herman Miller, Inc, Kimball International Inc, home24, Koninklijke Philips N.V

Global Home Décor Market

In the beginning, the report proposes a brief assessment of the industry’s set-up through a basic synopsis. The synopsis covers a description, its noteworthy applications, and the production technology that is utilized. The Global Home Décor Market analysis comprises a thorough understanding of the competitive scenario, current trends in the industry, and substantial regional standing. The report studies the value margins of the product as well as the risk features that are linked with the producers. The study of the market has been directed by evaluating 2021 as the base year and the forecast period stretches over till 2027.

Home décor is a way that a house is decorated with various furnishings and accessories which make it look more appealing. Home décor is the trending in the global market where the generalists are learning various ways in which they can keep their home looking peaceful and brilliant. Change in lifestyle and increase in urbanization will drive the home décor market growth.

Increase in demand for fancy furniture and fixtures as well as upholstery products is considered as the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global home décor market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for eco-friendly products that put less stress on the environment has increased demand for creative home décor products manufactured with different raw materials will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, increase in disposable income, smart city projects as well as government initiatives will propel the global home décor market growth. In addition to that, rise in rate of urbanization will fuel the market growth. For instance, As per the United Nations around 55.0% of global population is residing in urban areas in 2018.Also, expansion and development in real estate sector is expected to drive the global home décor market growth over the forecast period.

Market Restraints

However, availability of low-quality & counterfeit products is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global home décor market growth. Also, fluctuations in raw material prices will affect the market growth during this analysis period.

Market Segmentation

Global Home Décor Market is segmented into product such as Furniture, Textile, Flooring, and Others. Further, market is segmented into application such as Indoor, and Outdoor.

Also, Global home Décor Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Herman Miller, Inc, Kimball International Inc, home24, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hanssem Corporation, Springs Window Fashions LLC, Suofeiya Home Collection Co., Ltd., and Siemens AG

