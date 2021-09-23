Global Immunology Market Outlook by Types, Strategies, Challenges,Applications, End Users and Opportunities 2021 to 2027

Global Immunology Market

Immunology is defined as the study of the immune system and it is an important branch of the medical & biological sciences. Immunology deals with physiological functions of the immune system instates of both health & disease and malfunctions of the immune system in immunological disorders such as immune deficiency, allergies, hypersensitivities, transplant rejection & autoimmune disorders.

The rise in adoption of monoclonal antibody (mAb), combined with the increasing prevalence of immunological diseases is expected to boost the global immunology market growth over the forecast period. The growing research and development initiative in the monoclonal antibody segment & a large number of drugs under the segment is expected to support the global immunology market growth.

The partnership by key operating players for development of drugs to treat autoimmune disorders expected to drive the market growth. For instance, in March 2019, Eli Lilly had partnered with ImmuNext, engaged in the development of compounds on the cutting edge immunotherapy for autoimmune diseases. The goal of combining these two companies is to study and development of potential target for autoimmune disease treatments.

Furthermore, in October 2020, Abbive, Biopharmaceutical Company had collaborated with Alector, privately owned Biotechnology Company, for development and commercializes medicines to treat lzheimer’s disease & other neurodegenerative disorders.

Lack of technological developments and high cost associated with treatment is major restraining factor which expected to hamper the global immunology market growth over the forecast period.

Global Immunology Market Segmentation

The Global Immunology Market is segmented into drug class such as Monoclonal antibody, Fusion Proteins, Immunosuppressant, Polyclonal antibody, and others, by disease indication such as Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Plaque Psoriasis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Inflammatory Bowel disease, and others. Further, market is segmented into distribution channel such as Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others.

Also, the Global Immunology Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The North America is expected to hold largest revenue share throughout the forecast period, owing to the increase in adoption of advanced immunology drugs and the increasing prevalence of autoimmune and immunological disorders. The Europe is anticipated to be the second most dominant market after North American market owing the research and development initiatives as well as the growing adoption of advanced immunology drugs, whereas, in emerging countries like India and China. Also, the increase in awareness of autoimmune and immunological disorders is propelling immunology market growth in this report.

Market Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Eli Lilly, AbbVie Inc, F.Hoffmann-La roche Ltd, Amgen Inc, Pfizer, Novartis, Astellas, Alector, ImmuNext, Merck sharp & Dohme Corp., UCB SA, etc.

