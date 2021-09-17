Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market 2021 Top Companies Analysis – IBM Corporation , Honeywell International , ABB Ltd , Cisco Systems, Siemens

Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market was valued at USD 17.22 billion in 2020 which is expected to reach USD 30.85 billion by 2027 at CAGR 8.92%.

Latest published report on the Industrial Cybersecurity Market, found on the Qualiket Research website revealed a great deal about various market dynamics. These driving factors influence the market from a very miniscule level to its holistic standard and can traverse limitations to assist the market achieve a significant growth rate over the analysis period of 2021-2027.

Cybersecurity is defined as the body of technologies practices, and processes which is specifically designed to protect networks, applications, programs, devices, and data from attack, damage or unauthorized access. Increase in incidences of cybercrimes across discrete and process management industries is expected to drive the global industrial Cyber security market growth.

Rise in investments by governments across the globe to establish framework for improving Cybersecurity at industrial environments is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global industrial Cyber-security market growth. Nowadays, the critical resources of country’s economy depend on digital technologies. Cyberattacks can damage plat operations and IT systems by hacking important information using malware phishing, and spyware. Cyber threats on utilities and manufacturing plants mostly include brute-force, phishing, and malware. Many governments are increasingly providing funds to handle security breaches, and improve industrial Cybersecurity. Furthermore, increase in demand for industrial Cybersecurity in other end use industries like automotive, oil and gas will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, increase in focus on integrating IoT into industrial control system which is expected to propel the global industrial Cybersecurity market growth over the forecast period.

However, underestimation of threat levels and misunderstanding of nature of threats are the major restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global industrial Cybersecurity market growth. Also, lack of awareness about best practices and critically of Cybersecurity in industrial control systems will affect the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

IBM Corporation,

Honeywell International,

ABB Ltd,

Cisco Systems,

Siemens,

Schneider Electric,

Dell Inc,

Rockwell Automation,

FORTINET,

PALO ALTO NETWORKS,

PROOFPOINT.

Market Taxonomy

By Security Type

Network

Application

Endpoint

Wireless

Cloud

Others

By Offerings

Products

Solutions

Services

By End User

Power

Utilities

Transportation

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market TOC

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market, By Security Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Security Type

5.2 Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market Share Analysis, By Security Type

5.3 Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market Size and Forecast, By Security Type

5.3.1 Network

5.3.2. Application

5.3.3 Endpoint

5.3.4 Wireless

5.3.5 Cloud

5.3.6 Others

6 Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market, By Offering

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Offering

6.2 Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market Share Analysis, By Offering

6.3 Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market Size and Forecast, By Offering

6.3.1 Products

6.3.2 Solutions

6.3.3 Services

7 Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market, By End User

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User

7.2 Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market Share Analysis, By End User

7.3 Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market Size and Forecast, By End User

7.3. 1 Power

7.3.2. Utilities

7.3.3. Transportation

7.3.4. Automotive

7.3.5. Oil & Gas

7.3.6 Manufacturing

7.3.7 Others

8 Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market, By Region

