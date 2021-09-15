Global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) System Market Growth Rate & Demand, Strategic Industry Evolutionary Analysis Focus on Leading Key Players, Trends and Growth Rate Report & Analysis by Forecast 2021-2027

Global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) System Market

The inflight entertainment system enhances the passenger’s travel experience & makes them feel safe & comfortable during air travel. From the past few years, airline operators started to provide inflight entertainment systems which permit passengers to use the mobile phone & the video stream on personal devices with the help of inflight WI-FI facility.

The increase in the number of air passengers is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global inflight entertainment (IFE) system market growth over the forecast period. The rise in adoption of satellite communication technology, the higher the frequency, the more bandwidth is available, & the higher the bandwidth, and the more data can be transferred which is expected drive the market growth. The increase in advancements in wireless connectivity & the growing use of internet-enabled personal electronic devices which expected to elevate the global inflight entertainment (IFS) system market growth.

Furthermore, the growing passenger demand for internet access & media streaming onboard with their willingness to pay an additional cost for these services is expected to create opportunities in the near future. The growing focus of airlines towards addressing the travelers demand for inflight entertainment & connectivity services is expected to contribute the global inflight entertainment (IFE) market growth.

The increase in the overall weight of the aircraft is expected to hamper the global inflight entertainment (IFE) system market during this forecast timeline. Also, high installation cost of these systems may hinder the growth of global inflight entertainment (IFE) system market growth.

Global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) System Market Segmentation

The Global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) System Market is segmented into fit type such as Line Fit, and Retro Fit, by aircraft type such as Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, and Business Jets. Based on the product type market is segmented into Inflight Entertainment Hardware, Inflight Entertainment Connectivity and Communication, and Inflight Entertainment Content.

Also, the Global Inflight Entertainment (IFE) System Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The North America is expected to hold largest market share in overall global inflight entertainment (IFE) system market growth owing to high penetration rate of such systems in the airline industry in this region. Some of the major airlines across the region like United Airlines Inc, and Delta Air Lines Inc are increasingly making efforts to provide premium content via Wi-Fi or offer tablets to the passengers onboard. Also, the APAC is expected to grow at faster rate during this forecast period due to the increase in passenger traffic will create the opportunities for the target market in this region.

Market key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc., Thales Group, Gogo LLC, Viasat, Inc., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Sitaonair, Digecor, Inc., Zodiac Aerospace, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Fit Type

Line Fit

Retro Fit

By Aircraft Type

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Business Jets

By Product Type

Inflight Entertainment Hardware

Inflight Entertainment Connectivity & Communication

Inflight Entertainment Content

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

