Global Inhaled Antibiotics Market huge growth by 2027 with Top Key players like Lupin Ltd, Polyphor, Aradigm, Gilead Sciences, Insmed Incorporated, Pharmaero
Inhaled antibiotics are used to respiratory tract infections. Patients are suffering from chronic respiratory diseases like cystic fibrosis (CF) and non-CF bronchiectasis may be affected complex infections, by Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, and by Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Inhaled antibiotics have several advantages such as it can deliver high concentrations drug at place of infection without the systematic unfavorable effects. The main application of inhaled antibiotics is to enhance drug delivery to the target site of infection.
The rise in incidences of respiratory diseases such as asthma, COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases), and bronchitis is expected to propel the global inhaled antibiotics market growth. For instance, as per the WHO report, 2020 asthma is common disease among children across the world and around 339 million people are suffering from asthma in 2016. Furthermore, as per the WHO data around 251 million cases of COPD were registered globally in 2016. Moreover,, rise in product launch activities as well as new product approvals will propel the global inhaled antibiotics market growth. For instance, in October 2017, Polyphor had launched an inhaled antibiotic murepavadin. It is type of outer membrane protein targeting antibiotic. It is specifically acts against the bacterial strain Pseudomonas aeruginosa. In addition to that, in February 2016 Teva Canada Limited had received approval from Health Canada for its generic solution called as PrTeva-Tobramycin Inhalation Solution. This solution used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis.
The side effects associated with drug inhalation and unattainability of single effective inhaler are some restraining factors which are expected to limit the global inhaled antibiotics market growth. Cough, wheezing, hemoptysis and dyspnea are most common side effects caused by inhaled antibiotics.
Market Key Players
Various key players are listed in this report such as Lupin Ltd, Polyphor, Aradigm, Gilead Sciences, Insmed Incorporated, Pharmaero, Joincare Pharmaceutical Group, Savara Pharmaceuticals,and Pharmaxis Ltd
Market Taxonomy
By Product Type
- Aerosol
- Dry Powder Formulation
- Spray
By Application
- Pneumonia
- Asthma
- Bronchitis
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Retail Pharmacies
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
