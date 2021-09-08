Global Insulating Paints and Coatings Market 2021: Growth In-Depth Analysis, Future Plan Report Surveys, Key End-Users Forecasts To 2027

Global Insulating Paints and Coatings Market

Insulation paints and coatings are defined as the paints and coatings product with an additional advantage of the thermal insulation. They have low thermal conductivity thus insulation surfaces are inefficient to transfer the heat. This Property provides great advantages for different residential, industrial, and commercial applications. Insulating paints & coatings material has a high radiant head reflectivity and provides protection from extreme heat at the surfaces which are exposed to the sun for long time.

The rise in adoption for insulating paints and coatings in various end-use industries including manufacturing, building and construction which involves industrial building, residential building, and commercial buildings which are expected to boost the global insulating paints and coatings market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the increase in adoption of these products in the marine and aerospace industry will positively influence the market growth. Also, the growing energy consumptions across the world has led to increasing regulations, related to energy efficiency which is expected to fuel the demand for insulating paints and coatings in various end-use industries. High energy consumption by commercial & residential buildings is responsible for high carbon emissions which causes the greenhouse effect. Insulation paints and coating products are used to reduce the energy consumption and minimize the level of carbon emissions.

The high cost of insulating paints & coatings material is a major restraint which expected to hamper the global insulating paints & coatings market growth during this forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Insulating Paints and Coatings Market is segmented into type such as Acrylic, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Mullite, and Yttria Stabilized Zirconia, by base type such as Water-based, Powder Coating, and Solvent-Based. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Aerospace, Marine, Automotive Building & Construction, and Manufacturing.

Also, the Global Insulating Paints and Coatings Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as AKZO NOBEL, Nippon Paints, PPG Industries Inc, Berger Paints India Limited, Kansai Paints Co Ltd, Asian Paints, The Sherwin Willams, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Mullite

Yttria Stabilized Zirconia

By Base Type

Water-based

Powder Coating

Solvent-Based

By End User

Aerospace

Marine

Automotive

Building & Construction

Manufacturing

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

