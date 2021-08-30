Global Integration Platform As A Service (IPaaS) Market 2021-28 to See Strong Growth With Key Companies: Informatica, elastic.io, Software AG, Seeburger AG, Mulesoft LLC, SAP SE

Global Integration Platform As A Service (IPaaS) Market 2021-28 to See Strong Growth With Key Companies: Informatica, elastic.io, Software AG, Seeburger AG, Mulesoft LLC, SAP SE

“The Integration Platform As A Service (IPaaS) market was valued at US$ 2,306.32 million in 2021, and it is projected to reach US$ 8,844.20 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to 2028.”

The increasing use of cloud platforms, coupled with digital connectivity in the business world, is enabling SMEs to enhance their productivity with an easy access to cloud-based applications and software. Valuable characteristics of cloud-based solutions such as cost effectiveness, scalability, and agile infrastructure, offer a steady growth in the market.Further, the growth of SMEs in emerging economies is another significant factor offering growth opportunities to cloud solutions, thereby influencing the demand for integration platform as a service.

Key players operating the global IPaaS market include Informatica, elastic.io, Software AG, Seeburger AG, Mulesoft LLC, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, SnapLogic., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Boomi Inc.

The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the integration platform as a service (IPaaS) market.

Strategy Approaches:

The players operating in the Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) market adopt strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market.

In April 2021, Informatica had announced a cloud platform that employs microservices and an AI engine to combine data management capabilities and enable data and application programming interface (API) integration.

In August 2019, MuleSoft, provider of the leading platform for building application networks, announced the availability of MuleSoft Government Cloud, a cloud deployment environment that combines integration platform as a service (IPaaS) and full lifecycle API management in a single runtime. By deploying MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform within the Government Cloud environment, agencies can develop, manage, and monitor all their integrations and APIs from a unified, secure, cloud-based platform, thereby simplifying operations and increasing IT agility.

The report segments the Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) Market as follows:

>> In terms of service type, the IPaaS market is categorized into cloud service orchestration, data transformation, API management, data integration, real-time monitoring and integration, business-to-business and cloud integration, application integration, and others.

>> Based on deployment, the IPaaS market is categorized into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.

>> Based on enterprise size, the IPaaS market is categorized into small and medium size enterprises and large size enterprises.

>> Based on industry, the IPaaS market is categorized into telecommunications, government and public sector, consumer goods and retail, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, BFSI, and others.

>> Additionally, based on region, the IPaaS market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Covered all questions required for Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) market growth:

What are reasons behind Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) market growth? What are market opportunities for Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) market? Which end-use industry is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period? Which application is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period? Which are the major companies operating in the Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS)market Which region is expected to dominate the Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) market in the forecast Period? What trends are expected to drive the demand for various Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS)?

