Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2025

Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 8.65 billion by 2027, at a CAGR 6.2%.

Intermittent Urinary Catheter is defined as a medical device which is used to drain urine from the urinary bladder when patients are not able to perform it naturally. These devices are made from latex rubber, PVC or vinyl, and silicone materials, and are intended for one-time use. The major users of these catheters are individuals with spinal cord injury or suffering from urinary incontinence.

Key Players

Some of the key companies operating in the Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market include, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Healthcare, Becton Dickinson Company,Cure Medical, Hollister Inc., Adapta Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medical Technologies of Georgia Inc., Pennine Healthcare, Teleflex Incorporated, etc.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Due to the increase in prevalence of spinal cord injury, and urinary tract infection in the region. Urinary tract infection is one of the most prevalent infectious diseases in the APAC region. It is related with significant morbidity and mortality rates, particularly in hospitals & puts a substantial financial burden on the community.

By Product Type

Uncoated Intermittent Catheters

Coated Intermittent Catheters

Hydrophilic

Antimicrobial

Others

By Indication

Urinary Incontinence

Spinal Cord Injuries

General Surgery

Others

By Category

Female Length Catheter

Male Length Catheters

Kid Length Catheter

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Medical Research Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

