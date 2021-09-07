Global Intravenous Stopcock Market | Covid-19 Impact | Future of investment opportunities, market share & trends to 2027 Leading KeyPlayers: Fresenius Kabi AG, Smith’s Medical, SCW Medicath Ltd,

Intravenous stopcock is a type of ball valve medical device which regulated fluid delivery to vascular system. It is divided into various types including Three-way Stopcock, and Four-Way Stopcock. They are liquid and chemical resistance, transparent to enable bubble-detection easy to operate and smooth to turn.

Increase in research and development activities of novel products and mergers and acquisitions adopted by key competitors are expected to boost the global intravenous stopcock market growth. Also, strategic collaborations among key competitors will positively contribute the market growth. For instance, in February 2017, Hospira Infusion system is acquired by ICU Medical Inc. This acquisition includes intravenous pumps, solutions and devices which Makes ICU medical one of the leading infusion therapy company which expected to propel the growth of intravenous stopcock market during this forecast period. Also, increase in attention towards patient safety will fuel the market growth. For instance, in April 2019, BD had launched new patient safety program in hospitals which is called as Preventing Risks of Infections and Medication Errors in IV Therapy (PRIME). It is developed in partnership with the Joint Commission International for patient’s safety.

However, risk of contamination during use of intravenous stopcock is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global intravenous stopcock market growth. Also, lack of skilled professionals in emerging economies like APAC, and MEA is projected to slow down the market growth during this analysis period.

Market Segmentation

Global Intravenous Stopcock Market is segmented into type such as Three-way Stopcock, and Four-Way Stopcock, by application such as Infusion Therapy, and Pressure Monitoring. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others.

Also, Global Intravenous Stopcock Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Fresenius Kabi AG, Smith’s Medical, SCW Medicath Ltd, Global Medikit Limited, Nordson Corporation, BD, Braun Medical Inc., Hospira Infusion system, ICU medical Inc, ARGON MEDICAL, Terumo Medical Corporation, and Baxter

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Three-way Stopcock

Four-Way Stopcock

By Application

Infusion Therapy

Pressure Monitoring

By End user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

