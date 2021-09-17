Global IoT Chips Market Share, Growth, Size, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmentation, Key Competitors 2021-2027

Global IoT Chips Market

IoT Chips are small electronic devices embedded in objects, electronic devices, and machines. They are connected to wireless networks and send and receive data. They includes sensors, interface IP, different type of processors, ASICs in cloud for packaging and many more. Rise in use of smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices will drive the market growth during this forecast period.

The increase in adoption of IPV6 internet protocol is key driving factor which is expected to boost the global IoT chips market growth. Furthermore, increase in application of specific MCUs and flexible SoC- type designs will positively contribute the market growth. Also, rise in inclination towards utilization of AI and 5G technologies as well as growing low-cost smart wireless sensor network will propel the global IoT chips market growth. The growth of global IoT chips market can be majorly attributed to the integration of connectivity in larger number of devices ad applications with development of advanced networking protocols which have appreciably advanced market growth across various end use industries including BFSI, Healthcare, consumer electronics etc. In addition to that, rise in demand for wearable devices will fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

However, increase in security concerns is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global IoT Chips market growth. Also, lack of common protocols and communication standards across platforms will affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global IoT Chips Market is segmented into product type such as Processor, Sensor, Connectivity IC, Memory Device, Logic Device, and Others. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive, BFSI, Retail, Building Automation, and Others.

Also, Global IoT Chips Market is segmented into is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Intel Corporation,

Texas Instruments Incorporated,

Qualcomm Incorporated,

NXP Semiconductors N.V.,

MediaTek Inc.,

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.,

Microchip Technology Inc.,

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation,

Renesas Electronics Corporation, and

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

