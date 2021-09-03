Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market 2021 Industry Emerging Trend, Top Players, Revenue Insights to 2026 – Tokuyama Corporation, LG Chem, Jiangsu Denoir Technology Co. Ltd, Avantor, Inc., INEOS Enterprises, etc.

Isopropyl Alcohol Industry Analysis Report 2021-2026

Top Industry Players Overview:

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

The Dow Chemical Company

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Tokuyama Corporation

LG Chem

Jiangsu Denoir Technology Co. Ltd

Avantor, Inc.

INEOS Enterprises

Carboclor SA

Isopropyl alcohol (isopropyl, isopropanol, or 2-propanol) is a colorless and flammable chemical compound and has a strong odor. It forms an azeotrope with water and is viscous at decreasing temperatures. Isopropyl alcohol is an isomer of propyl alcohol and has anti-bacterial properties. It has degreasing and disinfectant properties and popularly used as an cleaner and antiseptic. Isopropyl alcohol is used extensively in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry for the manufacturing of hand sanitizers, oral mouthwashes, disinfectant pads, eardrops, and antiseptics, among others. It is also recognized as one of the key solvent across the end-use industries owing to excellent solvency properties.

By Application

Solvent

Cleaning Agent

Chemical Intermediate

Flavoring Agent

Disinfectant

By End-Use Industry

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Medical

Automotive

Others

Isopropyl Alcohol Country Level Analysis:

Most of the countries are estimated to emerge as a fastest growing region and hold the largest market share in the global industrial Isopropyl Alcohol market

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key questions answered in the report include:

– What will the market size and the growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

– What are the key industry trends impacting the growth of the market?

– What are the key factors driving and restraining the Isopropyl Alcohol market?

– What are the challenges to market growth?

– What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players in the market?

– Who are the leading competitors functioning in the market for Isopropyl Alcohol?

– What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces analysis of the Isopropyl Alcohol market?

