Global Kidney Stone Management Devices Market 2021 – Industry Dynamics, Segmentation and Competition Analysis 2027

Kidney stone is the most common urological disease which is also known as Urolithiasis which involves stone formation in the bladder, urinary tract, and kidney. Decreased urine volume and increased excretion of stone forming substances like calcium, cysteine, Urate, oxalate, xanthine and phosphate. Kidney stone management devices are used to diagnose and treat urolithiasis.

The rise in product launches and ongoing research on prevention and treatment of kidney stones is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global kidney stone management devices market growth. Also, growing technological advancements will positively contribute the market growth. For instance, in 2016 Boston Scientific had launched its new kidney stone retrieval device in United State and Europe known as Dakota Stone Retrieval device. It is specifically designed to work with kidney stones of multiple sizes ranging from 1mm to 10mm. This device is based on Open Sure Handle Technology that allows it to release complex, large stone to help reduce procedure time. Furthermore, ongoing research and developments in the field of prevention and effective treatment of kidney stone management is expected to propel the market growth. For instance, in 2017, DCRI (Duck Clinical Research Institute), scientific data research centre for Urinary Stone Disease Research Network had launched two year clinical trial for determination of ways to prevent recurrence of kidney stone.

However, lack of treatment awareness specifically in underdeveloped countries is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global kidney stone management devices market growth during this analysis period. Also, long term adverse effects of lithotripsy will affect the market growth.

The right blend of primary and secondary research practices has been used to provide a comprehensive market analysis. Bottom-up as well as top-down methods are used to provide reliable estimations of the size and value of the market. The global kidney stone management devices market has been classified into various segments and also sub-segments. The report also analyzes the market share, market status, future trends, growth rate, opportunities and challenges, market drivers, distributors, sales channels, and entry barriers and risks.

Market key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Bard Medical Division, Allengers Medical Systems, Coloplast Group, Boston Scientific Corporation, Electro Medical Systems, Cook Medical, Lumenis Ltd, Dornier Medtech, Storz Medical AG, and Richard Wolf GmbH.

