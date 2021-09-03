Global Lab Automation Market Demands, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Trends and Revenue by Forecast 2028||Hamilton Company, Abbott, Aurora Biomed Inc, BD, BioTek Instruments, Inc, Brooks Automation, Inc., Cerner Corporation

The lab automation market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.05% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on lab automation market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The improving healthcare infrastructure is escalating the growth of lab automation market.

The world class lab automation report contains thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. All the statistical and numerical data that has been forecasted in this marketing report is represented with the help of graphs, charts, or tables which makes this report more user friendly. It also encompasses analysis, estimation, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share. lab automation market research report provides a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-lab-automation-market&kb

The major players covered in the lab automation market report are Beckman Coulter, Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Perkinelmer, Inc., Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Hamilton Company, Abbott, Aurora Biomed Inc, BD, BioTek Instruments, Inc, Brooks Automation, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Biomérieux SA, Eppendorf AG, LabVantage Solutions, Inc, LabWare among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Lab Automation Market Scope and Market Size

The lab automation market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the lab automation market is segmented into automated workstations, microplate readers, automated ELISA systems and automated nucleic acid purification systems. Automated workstations are further segmented into automated integrated workstations, pipetting systems, reagent dispensers and microplate washers. Microplate readers are further segmented into multi-mode microplate readers and single-mode microplate readers. Multi-mode microplate readers are sub-segmented into filter-based, monochromator-based and hybrid. Single-mode microplate readers are sub-segmented into fluorescence, absorbance and luminescence. Automated nucleic acid purification systems are further segmented into off-the-shelf automated workcells, robotic systems, automated storage and retrieval systems, and software. Off-the-shelf automated workcells are sub-segmented into pre-analytical automation, post-analytical automation and total lab automation. Robotic systems are sub-segmented into robotic arms and track robots. Software is sub-segmented into LIMS, ELN, LES, SDMS and Other.

On the basis of application, the lab automation market is segmented into drug discovery, diagnostics, genomics solutions, proteomics solutions, microbiology and other applications. Drug discovery is further segmented into ADME screening, high-throughput screening, compound management, compound weighing & dissolution and other drug discovery applications. Diagnostics are further segmented into pre-analytics/sample preparation, sample distribution, splitting and archiving and EIA.

On the basis of end user, the lab automation market is segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, research and academic institutes, forensic laboratories, environmental testing laboratories and food & beverage industry.

Enquire Here Get customization & check discount for report @: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-lab-automation-market&kb

Lab Automation Market Drivers:

The improving healthcare infrastructure is escalating the growth of lab automation market.

The increase in demand for the lab automation owning to the high accuracy and reproducibility, acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of lab automation market. The rise in research and development activities in the pharmaceutical industries and growth in demand for process automation for food safety accelerate the lab automation market growth.

The rise in adoption of these systems due to the standardization of workflows and stringent regulatory control in the healthcare industry further influences the lab automation market. Additionally, research and development activities, surge in healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure and expansion of biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector positively affect the lab automation market. Furthermore, integration of AI and analytical tools in laboratory workflows extends profitable opportunities to the lab automation market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Lab Automation Market Restraints:

On the other hand, long gestation period for workflow implementation and slow adoption of automation among small and medium-sized laboratories are factors expected to obstruct the lab automation market growth.

Limited feasibility with technology integration in analytical labs is projected to challenge the lab automation market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Lab Automation Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing 2021

Market Size And Forecast 2021-2028

Part 06: Customer Landscape

Part 07: Lab Automation Market Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

Americas – Market Size And Forecast 2021-2028

EMEA – Market Size And Forecast 2021-2028

APAC – Market Size And Forecast 2021-2028

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers And Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 10: Lab Automation Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning Of Vendors

Get detailed toc @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-lab-automation-market&kb

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com