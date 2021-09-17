Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size, Development Status, Current Trends, Huge Demand & Key Factors , Swot Analysis Report to 2027

Global Laboratory Informatics Market was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 7.8%.

Laboratory informatics is the application of information technology which is associated to data management tools, software, and platform of instruments. By using laboratory informatics scientific data that can be processed, captured, and interpreted for immediate use. Also, it is used to manage, storing, and sharing for supportive research and development activities.

Increase in technological advancements in various genomics and heredity testing practices which is expected to boost the global laboratory informatics market growth. Furthermore, growing developments in cancer genomics studies will have the positive impact on global laboratory informatics market growth. Furthermore, rise in adoption of robotics and process automation is expected to propel the global laboratory informatics market growth. Also, increase in use of laboratory information management systems in hospital based labs which are expected to fuel the global laboratory informatics market growth.

However, lack of integration standards and lack of trained professionals are the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global laboratory informatics market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Laboratory Informatics Market is segmented into product such as Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Chromatography Data Systems (CDS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems, Laboratory Execution Systems (LES), Scientific Data Management System, Electronic Lab Notebooks, and Laboratory Information Management Systems, by delivery mode such as On-premise, and Cloud based, by component such as Software, and Services. Further, Global Laboratory Informatics Market is segmented into end use Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Food and Beverage and Agriculture Industries, Chemical Industry, CROs, and Life Sciences.

Also, Global Laboratory Informatics Market Is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

Tech Mahindra,

PerkinElmer, Inc,

LabVantage Solutions, Inc.,

LabWare,,

Infosys,

LabLynx, Inc.,

ID Business Solutions Ltd,

Agilent Technologies, and

CSols Inc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems

Laboratory Execution Systems (LES)

Scientific Data Management System

Electronic Lab Notebooks

Laboratory Information Management Systems

By Delivery Mode

On-premise

Cloud based

By Component

Software

Services

By End Use

Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Food and Beverage and Agriculture Industries

Chemical Industry

CROs

Life Sciences

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

