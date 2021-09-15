Global Leak Detection and Repair Market Report- 2021 Competitive Landscape, Trends, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

The report issued on Qualiket Research, concerning the market states every actionable force disrupting the Leak Detection and Repair Market growth.

The Leak Detection and Repair market has been analyzed from the year 2021 as the base year to 2027 as the end year. The entire report has been sectioned into an overview of the Leak Detection and Repair market, segmental outline, regional outlook, competitive dashboard, and the market updates. The Leak Detection and Repair market overview has been segmented into market statistics and the market highlights. Proficient analysts applied modern research methodologies for extensive primary and secondary research on the Leak Detection and Repair Market.

Leak detection and repair is process which is specially designed to check weather is some leakage in the pipe which consists of liquids & gases. The main function of LDAR is to repair these leakages from connector, valves, pipes, and others. The LDAR technology finds applications in oil and gas industry segments, namely downstream, midstream, and upstream.

Increase in oil & gas infrastructure is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global leak detection and repair market growth. Furthermore, stringent government regulations and policies and rise in awareness regarding the harmful effects of greenhouse gases on environment are some driving factors which expected to drive the market growth during this forecast period. For instance, Environmental Protection Agency had introduced Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) regulations to reduce emission of volatile organic compounds and volatile hazardous air pollutants from leaking equipments like valves, pumps, and connectors in various industries such as chemical manufacturing, and petroleum refining. Also, continuous advancements in robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, and industrial automation will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for operational and safety efficiency among companies will fuel the market growth.

However, Increase in cost cutting in oil and gas upstream is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global leak detection and repair market growth. Also, high complexity associated with the leak detection in harsh condition as well as rise in demand for detection will affect the market growth during this forecast period.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report ABB Ltd.,GHD Group, Chicago Bridge & Iron Company, ERM Group, Inc., Maxion Technologies Inc., Physical Sciences Inc, Avitas Systems, SeekOps, Inc., Advisian, and ENCOS, Inc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Handheld Gas Detectors

UAV-Based Detectors

Vehicle-Based Detectors

Manned Aircraft Detectors

By Technology

Volatile Organic Compounds Analyzer

Optical Gas Imaging

Laser Absorption Spectroscopy

Ambient/Mobile Leak Monitoring

Acoustic Leak Detection

Audio- Visual Olfactory Inspection

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

