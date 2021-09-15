Global Lease Management Market Report 2021: Offers Key Highlights, Key Players Analysis with Industry Growth, Competitive Insights and Growth Prospects till 2027

The report on the Global Lease Management Market, as found on Qualiket Research website, is in- depth analysis of the market dynamics which are impacting both present market as well as the upcoming. The market dynamics are anticipated to provide lasting impression on the holistic growth of the target market. This report has been analysed well by adept market reviewers through the immense knowledge and the expertise in the subject.

Lease management is used to simplify data tracking, and reporting to efficiently manage critical dates, monetary obligations, information regarding real estate, and other leased assets. Lease management system is based on cloud and on-premises deployments and used to administration with missing real time insights into maintenance operations.

The study of the global Lease Management Market has been done in an extensive manner to grab precise insights. A thorough secondary research is undertaken to accumulate information about the market, the parent market, and the peer market. The findings were then validated through primary research by conducting interviews of industry experts and key opinion leaders (KOLs) across the value chain. Following this, both top-down as well as bottom-up methodologies were employed to project the overall market size. Lastly, the market is effectively branched down and data triangulation procedures are implemented to ascertain the size of each segment and subsegment

Rise in demand for SaaS model for effective lease management is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global lease management market growth. Furthermore, increase in growth in infrastructure development across the globe will positively contribute the market growth. Also, increase in demand for cloud based software will fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Cloud technology is one of the essential technologies in software industry which affects the way software applications are run and delivered to clients. Increase in use of cloud has enabled software developers to focus more on technology aspect of the lease management software while outsourcing the lease management aspect to cloud service suppliers. Moreover, rise in demand for outsourcing services will drive the global lease management market during this forecast period.

However, a budget constraint for implementation of technological solutions is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global lease management market growth. Also, lack of technical expertise and skills which is expected to hamper the global lease management market growth during this forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Global Lease Management Market is segmented into type such as Software, and Services, by deployment mode such as Cloud, and On-Premises, by enterprise size such as Large Enterprises, and Small and Medium Size Enterprises. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Housing, Corporate, and Property Managers, and by vertical such as BFSI, Education, Real Estate, Government and Public Sector, Transportation and Logistics, and Others.

Also, Lease Management Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as IBM, ORACLE, REALPAGE, ACCRUENT, SAP, TRIMBLE, APPFOLIO, ODESSA, and NAKISA

