Global Leukapheresis Devices Market Innovation, Technologies Advancement, Applications, Global Industry Analysis, Verticals, Strategies & Forecasts 2021-2027

Leukapheresis is a procedure which is used to treat lymphocytic leukaemia patients with very high white blood cell (WBC) counts. Leukaemia starts in early form of blood cells usually leucocytes (WBC) which helps to fight against infections caused by foreign particles. Leukapheresis devices are used during Leukapheresis procedures. These devices are classified into various types such as Apheresis Devices, Leukopheresis Columns & Cell Separators, Leukoreduction Filters, and Leukapheresis Disposables.

Rise in incidences of leukaemia and number of blood donations are considered as driving factors which are expected to boost the global leukapheresis devices market growth. For instance, as per the IARC (International Agency for Research on Cancer) in 2018, approximately 437,033 leukemia cases were registed and 309,006 deaths are occurred because of leukemia, across the world. The need for blood and blood products is rising every year in various countries- especially in low and middle income countries. Transfusion of blood and their products help patients suffering from life threatening conditions to live longer and maintain quality of life and supports surgical and medical procedures. For instance, as per the information of American National Red Cross 2020, around 21 million blood components are transfused every year in United State. North America is expected to witness for largest share in leukapheresis devices market due to increase in prevalence and incidences of leukemia in North America. For instance, as per the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and American cancer society, from year 2011 to 2015 in the United State leukemia was the sixth most common cause of death in both women and men.

However, high cost of apheresis procedures and devices are major challenging factors which are expected to hinder the global leukapheresis devices market growth. For instance, in Unite State cost of apheresis procedure is around USD 2500 per treatment which is very high. Further, in India apheresis machine prices is approximately USD 23,459 and there is an apheresis kit which is required for separating components costing with approximate price USD 134. It is very costly for low-income people to afford.

Market Segmentation

Global Leukapheresis Devices Market is segmented into type such as Apheresis Devices, Leukoreduction Filters, Leukopheresis Columns & Cell Separators, and Leukapheresis Disposables, by application such as Therapeutic Application and Research Application. Further, market is segmented into end users such as Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies, and Blood Component Providers and Blood Centers.

Also, Global Leukapheresis Devices Market is segmented into is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd, Terumo BCT Inc, Haemon tics Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, STEMCELL Technologies Inc, Grifols, S.A, BioIVT,and Key Biologics, LLC.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Apheresis Devices

Leukoreduction Filters

Leukopheresis Columns & Cell Separators

Leukapheresis Disposables

By Application

Therapeutic Application

Research Application

By End User

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

Blood Component Providers and Blood Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

