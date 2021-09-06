Global Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Drones Market- Major Players are Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Phoenix LiDAR Systems

Global Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Drones Market

Light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technology measures distance to a target with the help of lasers. This technology is relay on illuminating objects with the help of lasers and measures the reflected light with sensor. The technology is expected to offer drone technology with new wings in a multitude of different applications.

Increase in demand for LiDAR drones for corridor mapping and precision agriculture applications is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global light detection and ranging (LiDAR) drones market growth. Furthermore, increase in technological developments will have the positive impact on market growth. For Instance, in October 2019, RedTail had launched its new Hi-Res LiDAR mapping system for small drones. It is designed to provide high-resolution, 3D images of objects on the ground from small drones flying at an altitude up to 400 feet.

However, easy availability of low-cost and lightweight photography systems is the major challenging factor which is expected to hamper the global light detection and ranging (LiDAR) drones market growth. Furthermore, stringent rules and regulations related to use of drones in various countries will hinder the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Drones Market is segmented into product such as Rotary Wing LiDAR Drone, and Fixed Wing LiDAR Drone, by component such as Laser Scanners, Navigation and Positioning Systems, Cameras, and Others. Further, market is segmented into application such as Construction, Mining, Defense, Precision Agriculture, and Others.

Also, Global Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Drones Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Phoenix LiDAR Systems, UMS Skeldar, LiDARUSA, YellowScan, OnyxScan, and Delair

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Rotary Wing LiDAR Drone

Fixed Wing LiDAR Drone

By Component

Laser Scanners

Navigation and Positioning Systems

Cameras

Others

By Application

Construction

Mining

Defense

Precision Agriculture

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

