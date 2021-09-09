Global Light Sensor Market Size and Share, Covid-19 Impact, Prominent Players by Risk Factors, Economic Fluctuations, Investment Opportunities Forecast 2021-2027

Global Light Sensor Market

Light sensors are defined as small and inexpensive sensors that have varied applications across industry verticals including consumer electronics, healthcare, energy and power, and entertainment among others. The increase in consumption of consumer electronics and the trend towards renewable energy are major factors driving the demand for these sensors over the forecast period.

The growing use of consumer electronics and the increase in demand for renewable energy are the major driving factors which are expected to boost the global light sensor market growth during this forecast period. Furthermore, ongoing advancements in sensor technologies have been propelled by high-speed & low cost electronic circuits, and innovative signal processing methods will positively influence the global light sensor market growth. Recent developments in the field have provided promising technical solutions, thereby increasing quality, reliability, and economic efficiency of technical products will support the market growth. Light sensors are commonly used components in emerging tech innovative & smart city applications, often supported by artificial intelligence, and machine learning technologies.

Low light sensing capabilities act as a major restraint which expected to hamper the global light sensor market growth during this forecast timeline. Also, low-cost sensors are increasing the threat to scale down the quality may limit the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global Light Sensor Market is segmented into function such as IR Detection, Gesture Recognition, RGB Color Sensing, Proximity Detection, and Ambient Light Sensing, by output such as Analog, and Digital. Further, market is segmented into end use such as Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, and Others.

Also, the Global Light Sensor Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as AMS AG, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Sitronix Technology Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ROHM Co. Ltd., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Function

IR Detection

Gesture Recognition

RGB Color Sensing

Proximity Detection

Ambient Light Sensing

By Output

Analog

Digital

By End Use

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

