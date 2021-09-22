Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Market Research Analysis 2021, Technological Advancement Outlook Analysis Report 2027

Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Market

Linear alkyl benzene is a type of organic compound with carbon range in between 10 to 16. It is widely used in biodegradable detergents. Linear alkyl benzene is supported by government and adopted as a raw material domestically and industrially due to its eco friendly properties. Increase in demand for industrial and house hold cleaners will enhance the global linear alkyl benzene market growth.

Rise in awareness regarding cleanliness among people is the driving factor which is expected to boost the global linear alkyl benzene market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for linear alkyl benzene in personal care industry will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, biodegradable properties and government rules and regulations regarding environmental concerns will significantly propel the growth of global linear alkyl benzene market growth. Also, increase in demand of linear alkyl benzene in detergent industry which is expected to fuel the growth of global linear alkyl benzene market.

However, fluctuations in raw material prices as well as shifting preferences from powered surfactants to liquid in heavy industry are the challenging factors which are expected to hamper the global linear alkyl benzene market growth.

Market segmentation

Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Market is segmented into application such as Non-surfactants, and Surfactants (Industrial & Domestic, and Commercial). Further, market is segmented into end user such as Industrial Cleaner, Household Cleaner, Light-Duty Dish Washing Liquid, Heavy-Duty Laundry Liquid, and Others.

Also, Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed into Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd., K.G. International, Inc, Enaspol A.S, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Unger Fabrikker A.S, KPL International Limited,, Huntsman International LLC, and Jingtung Petrochemical Corp., Ltd.

Market Taxonomy

By Application

Non-surfactants Surfactants Industrial & Domestic Commercial

By End User

Industrial Cleaner

Household Cleaner

Light-Duty Dish Washing Liquid

Heavy-Duty Laundry Liquid

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe Asia

Pacific Middle

East & Africa

