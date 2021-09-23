Global Lingerie Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity, Top Overview, Scope Analysis, Swot Analysis Report 2021 to 2027

Lingerie Market report, at first, has given a brief understanding of the industry through basic overview. This overview includes the market definition, key applications of the product, and the recent manufacturing technology employed for such production. The global Lingerie market has been analyzed in detail to gain an understanding of the competitive landscape, key regional status, and recent trends noted in the relevant industry.

Lingerie is a very important part of women apparel and as the trends in market are increase in demand for lingerie with innovative designs and patterning. These are mainly divides into various types such as Knickers & Panties, Brassiere, Shape Wear, and Others. Manufacturers are focusing on shapes and sizes. The availability of fabric selection and technological advancements has offered designers the opportunity to launch novel products.

Market Drivers

Increase in population as well as rise in spending power among women are the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global lingerie market growth. Furthermore, Rise in availability of board range of products in multiple deigns for various purposes such as bridal wear, sports, and regular wear will have the positive impact on market growth. Also, rise in concern over flexible fabric used in lingerie will fuel the market growth. Additionally, increase in usage of fabrics like nylon, satin, sheer, lace, cotton and silk will drive market significantly. Rise in demand for variety of designs and patterns has also been drive the market growth.

Market Restraints

However, high competition owing to presence of large number of large number of key competitors will affect the global lingerie market growth.

Market Key Player

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Aimer Group, Calida, Wacoal Holdings, Victoria’s Secret, Triumph International, Jockey International, Fruit of the Loom, Hanesbrands Inc, Farmanl and Gracewell

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Knickers & Panties

Brassiere

Shape Wear

Others

By Distribution Channel

Multi Brand Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

