Global Lumbar Disc Replacement Device Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027

New research report on the Global Lumbar Disc Replacement Device Market, found on the Qualiket Research website revealed a great deal about market dynamics. These dynamics influence the market growth from a very miniscule level to its holistic standard & can traverse limitations to assist the market achieve an impressive growth rate during the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Lumbar Disc replacement device is a type of spine arthroplasty disc or device which is made up with various materials such as metal-on-metal, and metal-ob-biopolymer or a combination of both. Change in lifestyle, lack of exercise, and high work load are some of the common factors responsible for back pain which is expected to drive the market growth.

After an exhaustive analysis of the industry, the resultant report starts with a brief but an informative overview. The overview contains the market definition, prominent applications, along with the manufacturing techniques employed. With the aim of analyzing the global Lumbar Disc Replacement Device Market, data analysts dive into the competitive scene as well as the latest industry trends, and key regions. The report also offers the product’s price margins combined with the challenges encountered by the manufacturers. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of various dynamics that have a significant impact on the Lumbar Disc Replacement Device Market. The report highlights the market situation while keeping 2021 as the base year, and the forecast period ends by 2027.

Rise in incidences of spinal disorders is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global lumbar disc replacement device market. Also, increase in awareness disc replacement among patients will positively contribute the market growth. Furthermore, continuous improvements in surgical procedures and benefits of minimally invasive surgery procedures will fuel the market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, rise in prevalence of lower back pain is expected to propel the market growth. For instance, according to spinal cord injury data was estimated in 2019, that incidence of spinal cord injury was around cases per 1 million population, in United States.

However, high cost of spinal surgeries and its devices is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global lumbar disc replacement device market growth. Also, increase in spread of COVID 19 is negatively impacting on lumbar disc replacement device market. These devices are widely used for spinal surgeries as many surgeries were cancelled due to COVID 19 crisis.

Market segmentation

Global Lumbar Disc Replacement Device Market is segmented into material such as Metal-On-Metal, and Metal-On-Biopolymer. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Hospital, Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

Also, Global Lumbar Disc Replacement Device Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed into this report such as Medtronic, AxioMed LLC.,DePuy Synthes, Braun Melsungen, NuVasive Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Paradigm Spine LLC., and Others

