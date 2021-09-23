Global Luxury Furniture Market Size , Share, Top Companies, Research Insight & Competitive Analysis Forecast till 2027

Global Luxury Furniture Market was valued at USD 26,937.6 million in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 32,497.2 million by 2027 at a CAGR 5.1%.

Increase in hospitality and infrastructure in developing countries is the market boosting factor which is expected to grow the global luxury furniture market over the forecast period. Growing adoption of luxury furniture in kitchen bedroom, living room, offices, corporate will influence the market growth.

Increase in adoption of online retailing methods is the driving factor which is expected to boost the growth of global luxury furniture market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for eco-friendly luxury furniture will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in urbanization and globalization is expected to fuel the market growth. Also, change in life style with increase in disposable income will drive the market growth during this forecast period. Significant growth in real estate industry will increase the demand for luxury furniture which is expected to propel the market growth in near future.

However, lack of skilled workers across luxury furniture and rise in raw material prices are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global luxury furniture market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Luxury Furniture Market is segmented into material such as Leather, Glass, Wood, Plastic, Metal, and Others. Further, market is segmented into end use such as Domestic Use (Living & Bedroom, Outdoor, Lighting, Kitchen, and Bathroom), and Commercial Use (Hospitality, Office, and Others).

Also, Global Luxury Furniture Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Turri S.r.l., Henredon Furniture Industries Inc., Nella Vetrina, Iola Furniture Ltd., Laura Ashley, Scavolini, Giovanni Visentin, Valderamobili, Muebles Pico, and Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

Market Taxonomy

\By Material Leather Glass Wood Plastic Metal Others

By End Use Domestic Use Living & Bedroom Outdoor Lighting Kitchen Bathroom Commercial Use Hospitality Office Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

