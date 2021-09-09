Global Managed Services Market Share Worldwide Industry Growth, Size, Statistics, Industry Key Features, Opportunities & Region Analysis Report 2021 to 2027

Global Managed Services Market

Managed services are the outsourcing services which provide customer benefits such as business focus on core competencies, reduce expenses, and improvement of operational efficacy. Managed services are the alternative services for on-demand outsourcing model. These services provide various solutions to the customers including Managed Security, Managed Information, Managed Communication, Managed Backup & Recovery, Managed Infrastructure, Managed Mobility, Managed Network, and Managed Data Centers.

Global Managed Services Market Research report offers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, pricing analysis, and holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. Further, Key operating players with their profiles are discussed in the report. Also, the subsidiaries & other associated companies are discussed with collaboration, partnerships, agreements, mergers & acquisitions. The processes, annual margins, and other business methodologies followed by these prominent players have been elaborated to elucidate readers on their progress & their current standing in the market.

Managed services are the practice of outsourcing on a proactive basis certain processes and functions intended to improve operations and cut expenses. It is an alternative to the break/fix or on-demand outsourcing model where the service provider performs on-demand services and bills the customer only for the work done.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing reliance on IT operations and new applications to enhance business productivity, increasing need for specialized MSPs to manage complex IT infrastructure and reduce IT staffing cost, and strategically investing by implementing cloud-based managed services are expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period.

However, growing need for regulatory compliance across different regions, migrating the existing it infrastructure and its integration with new technologies, and concerns of organizations to entrust business operations on MSPs are some of the factors challenging the market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing need to reduce downtime of systems and their associated applications, and need to access enterprise resources remotely are expected to offer growth opportunities in coming few years.

Technology has bought flexibility, automation and mobility in businesses. Business owners have been highly dependent on technology as it is assisting business to grow. A recent research stated that almost 48% of business owners believe that being able to run their business with mobile device was very important for them.

Integration of business and technology has also opened wide range of opportunities and led to the development of new-age companies like virtual assistant companies. As technology has made it possible to work remotely, virtual assistant companies bring mobility and convenience to remote working.

Managed services allow an organisation to offload certain IT operations. It assumes ongoing responsibility for monitoring, managing, updating and resolving issues related to selected IT systems and functions on your behalf.

Also, Increase in advancements in cloud-based technologies and technological proliferation is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global managed services market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for outsourcing management functions from cloud and managed service providers (MSPs) is expected to propel the growth of global managed services market. Moreover, increase in security concerns in IT sector by taking control over the networks and IT infrastructure of enterprises is expected to fuel the global managed services market growth. In addition to that, Managed services are helpful in improvement of operational efficacy, business focus on core competencies, and reducing expenses. Increase in technological advancements like big data analytics, cloud computing, and mobility services will have the positive impact on global managed services market growth.

Commoditization is still an ongoing fear for many MSPs. It comes from ‘me-too’ scenario, where almost all managed cloud service providers look alike. It becomes difficult for an MSP to outshine in this increasingly crowded cloud marketplace where all are offering similar tools and technologies, and multiple features at decreasing prices.

In such a situation, customers wait for the market to shake out and prices to stabilize. Making these customers buy is a challenge for MSPs as these customers find it difficult to identify differences, expertise, and capabilities and tend to go with brands or names they are familiar with. This is a missed opportunity on differentiation for MSPs struggling to stand out from the crowd.

However, increase in pressure from statutory regulations across the world is the main restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global managed services market growth. Also, lack of sales and marketing staff, training, and cyber security will affect the global managed services market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Managed Services Market is segmented into solution such as Managed Security, Managed Information, Managed Communication, Managed Backup & Recovery, Managed Infrastructure, Managed Mobility, Managed Network, and Managed Data Centers, by services such as Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Business Support Systems, Project & Portfolio Management, and Others, by deployment type such as On-premise, and Hosted. Further, Global Managed Services Market is segmented into enterprise size such as Small & Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises, by End use such as Retail, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government, and Financial Services.

The assessment and forecast of the Managed Services Market have been studied on a global and regional basis. Based on the region, the Managed Services Market has been studied in the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Infosys, TCS, Nokia Networks, HCL, Cognizant, AT & T, DXC Technology, ATOS, Accenture, CISCO, FUJITSU, IBM, HUAWEI, CENTURY LINK, and Right to Win.

