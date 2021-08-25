Global Manual Resuscitators Market 2021 To See Worldwide Massive Growth, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Industry Trends, Forecast 2028

Manual Resuscitators Market research report, comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecasts of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry can be obtained. The report comprises all the market shares and approaches of key players in the market. It also includes detailed profiles for the market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. A range of key factors is analyzed in the report, which will help the buyer in studying the industry. Competitive landscape analysis is performed based on the prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, market effect factor analysis, and consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in this market considering the past, present, and future state of the industry.

Manual Resuscitators Market is growing due to increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases is driving the growth of the market. Technological advancements in the field are also propelling the growth of the global manual resuscitators market. However, stringent government regulation may hamper the growth of the market.

The manual resuscitators market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.04% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 888.58 million by 2028 from USD 516.12 million in 2020. Increasing prevalence of respiratory disease is the major driver which is propelling the market in the forecast period.

Major Market Key Competitors:

Marshall Products

Romsons

Laerdal Medical

Ambu Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries, Inc.

Smiths Medical, Inc.

Mercury Medical

Hopkins Medical Products

WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG

HSINER

Me. Ber. srl unipersonale

Techno-Gaz S.p.A.

Besmed Health Business Corp.

STURDY INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.

Shining World Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Im3Vet Pty. Ltd.

Mckesson Medical Surgical Inc.

HUM Society for Homecare and Medical Technology mbH

Meditch Systems Ltd

Global Manual Resuscitators Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for manual resuscitators in North America region has the highest market share in global manual resuscitators market. Market leader is Cardinal Health which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 25% to 30%. The company has gained outstanding sale through providing manual resuscitators. For instance,

In August 2020, Cardinal Heath announced that its name has been recognized in Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index which helps organization understand trends and gaps in demographic representation. This will help the company to grow in coming years.

In December 2020, Medline Industries Inc. announced the USD 235 million partnership with OU Medicine Inc. which selects Medline as exclusive distributor for medical products and will enhance the supply chain. This partnership would help the company to gain the market in coming years.

In April 2020, Smiths Medical, Inc. introduced new innovative products for anaesthesiologists at ASRA 2018 annual meeting. These products will add to the portfolio of well recognized devices and help company to grow in coming years.

Scope of the Global Manual Resuscitators Market

Manual resuscitators market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey and rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and rest of Middle East and Africa

All country based analysis of global manual resuscitators market is further analyzed based on further segmentation. On the basis of product, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into self-inflating resuscitator, flow-inflating resuscitator and T-piece. On the basis of modality, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into disposable and reusable. On the basis of material, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into silicon, PVC and rubber. On the basis of technology, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into pop-off vale, peep valve, pneumatic, double wall, mask and others. On the basis of patient type, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into adult, pediatric and infant. On the basis of application, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into COPD, cardiopulmonary arrest, anesthesia, asthma and others. On the basis of end user, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into hospital, ambulatory surgical centers, military, specialized diagnostic centers and emergency transport vehicle. On the basis of distribution channel, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into direct tenders, retail sales and online sales.

