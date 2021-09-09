Global Marine Mining Market Estimated Growth, Industry Insights, Growing Trade among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities by 2027
Marine mining is defined as a process which retrieves mineral deposits from the deep sea. The declining terrestrial deposits have raised interest in marine mining. Organizations operating in the marine mining market are focusing on mergers & acquisitions, and strategic collaborations which promote a surge in market share. Ongoing technological development & its adoption in the mineral mining process encourage innovations.
The increase in manufacturing and service industries is a major driving factor which expected to boost the global marine mining market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing industrialization in developing regions will positively influence the market growth. Also, ongoing developments in deep-sea mineral exploration projects which expected to drive the global marine mining market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, the increase in disposable income coupled with increasing durable goods demand such as household equipment’s and automobiles with high mineral or metal content is anticipated to propel the global marine mining market growth. In addition, the growing shipbuilding and construction industries will support the market growth.
The growing environmental issues associated with marine mining like pollution, destruction of habitat and fauna may hinder the global marine mining market growth over the forecast period.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as
- Nautilus Minerals Inc.,
- Keppel Corporation Limited,
- Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd.,
- Royal IHC,
- UK Seabed Resources Ltd.,
- Diamond Fields Resources Inc.,
- DeepGreen Metals Inc.,
- Neptune Minerals PLC,
- Ocean Minerals LLC,
- China Minmetals Corporation, etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Technology
- Remotely Operated Vehicles
- SONAR
- Marine Seismic Methods
By Application
- Automotive
- Construction
- Precious Metals
- Electronics
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
