Global Medical Adhesives Market In-Depth Analysis, Covid-19 Impact, Opportunity, Application, Forecast (2021-2027)

The Global Medical Adhesives Market was valued at US$ 7101.1Mn and it is expected to reach at US$ 12240.7 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.0% over the forecast period.

A new report by Qualiket Research with the title Medical Adhesives Market 2021 by Key Countries, Companies, Medical Adhesives Market contains a detailed study of market size, market share, and market dynamics which are covered in this report. The report is an illustrative sample demonstrating Medical Adhesives Market trends, product category type, and market status. The report will help you understand the various applications of the usage & features of the product. It comprises the present & past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development during the assessment period.

Medical adhesives are defined as the substances which are used in medical industry to seal wounds; affix any medical device such as a dressing or patch, tape to the skin; and fabricate components of medical devices.

Market Drivers: Rise in demand of medical adhesives across healthcare sector

They are mainly used in the medical industry to close up the wounds, dressing or patch the skin, fix the medical device like tape, and others. The medical adhesives are used mainly in the surgical care. Also, medical adhesives are used for bone and enamel reconstruction during the surgeries. Dressing, patches, tapes, electrode, and ostomy supplies are the types of medical adhesives. These products are used by the medical professionals with appropriate techniques or else it may lead to infection or pain.

As per the WHO (World Health Organization), the population is suffering from an epidemic of an unhealthy lifestyle. As per the information of WHO, cardiovascular diseases are directly linked to an unhealthy lifestyle.

As a result, there is a sharp increase in the number of people which are afflicted with cardiovascular diseases. Further, the applications of the product in internal medical applications like heart surgeries are expanding. For instance, fibrin-based adhesives which act as a key bonding agent having a hemostatic effect are witnessing rapid growth in heart surgery.Impact of this driver is high over the forecast period.

Market Restraints: Stringent regulations for medical adhesive

Stringent regulations for medical grade products are expected to hamper growth of the medical adhesives market. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United State, China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) in China, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Europe and other government agencies administer requirements which include testing, effectiveness, safety, manufacturing, labeling, promotion and advertising, distribution and post-market surveillance. This factor is expected hinder the market growth and its impact is high over the forecast period

Opportunity: Asia Pacific Region is expected to create significant opportunities

Asia Pacific region is an attractive region for the global medical adhesive market. According to United Nations Populations Funds (UNFPA), Asia Pacific represents 60% of the global population. High growth rate of the already wide population base in APAC along with increasing healthcare spending in the region is the primary factors fuelling the product demand in Asia Pacific.

APAC is the most densely populated region and comprises fastest growing economies (India and China). The rise in prevalence of lifestyle diseases including diabetes and higher road accident rates have demanded better wound closure products. This rise in demand is supported by rapidly developing health care industry in these countries. Permissive regulatory policies and favourable foreign trade policies would support the growth of the medical adhesives market in Asia Pacific region.

The highly populated countries such as India, China in Asia Pacific region creates significant opportunities over the forecast period

Global Medical Adhesives Market: Market Share Analysis By Formulation

Acrylic formulation dominates the market. It is expected to maintain its dominance over the coming years. The use of acrylics is evident in various applications ranging from dental to the assembly of medical device and equipment. Furthermore, they are also used in internal and exterior medical applications such as skin tissue adhesives.

The demand for silicone based medical adhesives is propelled by their ability to provide adhesion to silicon and other difficult to adhere substrates. In addition, they have various properties such as extreme weather resistance and have longer durability as compared to acrylics. The medical adhesives are generally used in external applications in the form of medical tapes. However, the demand of these products is restricted by their significantly higher cost as compared to other resins.

Global Medical Adhesives Market: Market Share Analysis By Application

The medical device application is expected to create significant opportunity over the forecast period.

In medical devices, adhesives are used for hearing-aid molding, needle assembly, anesthesia-mask bonding, polycarbonate component assembly (e.g. blood oxygenators, heat exchangers, and surgical pumps), and bonding of other medical devices. The substrate versatility, low shrinkage, strong thermal & chemical resistance, high gap filling, high peel, and rapid cure offered by the product are the factors driving their growth in medical device & equipment.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Henkel AG, Ethicon, Inc, 3M, Baxter International, Nitto Denko Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Scapa Group, Adhezion Biomedical, Chemence, Cryolife, Inc., etc. Market Taxonomy

By Formulation

Acrylic

Silicone

Polyurethane

Hydrocolloid / hydrogel

Others

By Application

Wound Dressing

Securing IV Lines

Medical Devices

Implant

Tapes

Tissue Bonding

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

