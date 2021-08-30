Global Medical Cannabis Market Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook 2028

Medical Cannabis Market report includes in-depth insights of global and regional markets with the sense given for variation in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The report gives information about the competitive situation among the market vendors and company profile, besides this, the report also provides market price analysis and value chain features. This business research report offers information on product development, market sales, regional trade, investment calculation, investment opportunity, trade outlook, policy, regional market, and another important characteristics of the market.

The medical cannabis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 25.16% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 is expected to reach USD 67,354.01 million by 2028. Increased medical use and legalization of cannabis is acting as a driver for the medical cannabis market.

The increased usage of cannabis in the cosmetic products can be seen as a driver for the medical cannabis market. Complex regulatory structure for usage of cannabis is a restraint for the medical cannabis market. Novel product development with increased R & D activities may act as an opportunity for the medical cannabis market. The rise of marijuana black market is a challenge for the medical cannabis market.

The medical cannabis market provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Some of the Key Players/Manufacturers Involved in the Market are:

Tilray

Elixinol Global Limited

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Extractas

Peace Naturals Project Inc.

BOL Pharma

PharmaHemp, Kiehl’s (A Subsidiary of L’ORÉAL)

Vermont Hemp Health

Discover Health LLC

ENDOCA

Pacific roots

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

Aurora Cannabis

GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

Harmony

Pure Ratios

MARY’s nutritionals

Bioactive Solutions, Inc.

Upstate Elevator Supply Co.

FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES

EcoGen Biosciences

Althea Company Pty Ltd (A Subsidiary of Althea Group Holdings Limited)

Apothecanna

Zenabis Global Ltd

Cresco Labs

IDT Australia

MEDIFARM

Greenwich Biosciences, Inc.

MediPharm Labs Inc.

THC Global Group Limited

Seed Cellar

CANNABIS SEEDS USA

Seeds For Me

HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY

Crop King Seeds, BARNEY’S FARM

Aphria Inc

Market Segmentation:

Global Medical Cannabis Market, By Product (Oil, Dried Medical Cannabis, Medical Cannabis Capsules, Vape Pen, Whole Flower, Creams & Moisturizer, Ground Flower, Patch, Mask & Serum, Cleanser, Others), Source (Natural, Synthetic), Species (Sativa, Hybrid, Cannabis Indica), Derivatives (Cannabidiol (CBD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/Delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol, Cannabigerol (CBG), Cannabinol, Others), Application (Pain Management, Anxiety, Muscle Spasms, Nausea, Appetite Loss, Cancer, Arthritis, Alzheimer’s Disease, Epilepsy, Depression and Sleep Disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, Autism, Mental Health Conditions, Elevate Mood, Others), Route of Administration (Oral Solutions and Capsules, Smoking, Topicals, Vaporizers, Others), End User (Homecare Settings, Hospital and Rehab Centers, Pharmaceutical Industry, Research and Development Centers, Others), Distribution Channel (B2C, B2B), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Global Medical Cannabis Market Scope and market size

The medical cannabis market is categorized into eight notable segments which are based on the product, source, species, derivatives, application, route of administration, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the medical cannabis market is segmented into oil, medical cannabis capsules, patch, whole flower, ground flower, vape pen, dried medical cannabis, creams & moisturizer, mask & serum, cleanser and others. In 2021, oil segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market due to high technology adoption by key players in the market.

On the basis of source, the medical cannabis market is segmented into synthetic and natural. In 2021, synthetic segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing healthcare expenditure.

On the basis of species, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid. In 2021, cannabis indica segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increased medicinal use of cannabis.

On the basis of derivatives, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol, cannabinol, cannabigerol (CBG) and others. In 2021, cannabidiol (CBD) segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market due to increasing demand of medical marijuana products in the market.

On the basis of application, the medical cannabis market is segmented into Alzheimer’s disease, appetite loss, cancer, epilepsy, autism, mental health conditions, multiple sclerosis, pain management, nausea, muscle spasms, arthritis, elevate mood, depression and sleep disorders, anxiety and others. In 2021, Alzheimer’s disease segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing R&D activities.

On the basis of route of administration, the medical cannabis market is segmented into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others. In 2021, oral solutions and capsules segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

On the basis of end user, the medical cannabis market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers, homecare settings, hospital and rehab centers and others. In 2021, pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases.

On the basis of distribution channel, the medical cannabis market is segmented into B2B and B2C. In 2021, B2B segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing demand of cannabis for medical and clinical purposes.

Table Of Content::

Section 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Section 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Section 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Section 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market environment

Market attributes

Market division examination

Section 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

Pipeline examination

Section 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market estimating

Market size and conjecture

Section 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Section 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Division

Correlation

Market opportunity

Section 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

Section 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Section 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

Section 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market difficulties

Section 13: MARKET TRENDS

Section 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Outline

Scene disturbance

Section 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Sellers covered

Seller arrangement

Market situating of sellers

