Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Research Report, Services, Market Growth, Healthcare Organization & Top Companies Analysis 2021-2027

Global Medical Device Connectivity Market

Medical device connectivity is the application of artificial intelligence which involves connecting the medical devices providing treatment and being used for servicing the patients to be connected with central network. It is used to control the usage administered therapeutics supply continuous remote monitoring.

The healthcare sector has gone through a major transformation over the years, one that was spearheaded by technological advancements. From enhanced operational efficiency to quality standards being maintained in patient care, the sector is offering unmatched experience to the patient as well the medical professionals.

Increase in prevalence of novel COVID 19 disease is key driving factor which is expected to boost the global medical device connectivity market growth. Furthermore, increase in penetration of EHRs and health information exchange in healthcare organizations will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in government support and initiatives as well as growing focus on care quality and patient safety will propel the market growth during this forecast period. In addition to that, growing consumer inclination towards home healthcare will drive the market growth.

However, high cost of deployment for small healthcare organizations s the major restraining factor which is expected to obstruct the global medical device connectivity market growth. Also, reluctance of medical professionals to adopt advanced healthcare IT solutions will affect the market growth during this analysis period.

Market Segmentation

Global Medical Device Connectivity Market is segmented into Products & Services such as Solutions, and Services, by component such as Wireless Hardware (Wi-Fi Hardware, Wireless Medical Telemetry Hardware, and Bluetooth Hardware), Wired Hardware, and Software, and by technology such as Wired, Wireless, and Hybrid Technology. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Hospitals, Home Healthcare, and Others.

Also, Global Medical Device Connectivity Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology

The market report has been accumulated with the assistance of many primary (interviews, surveysobservations,) and secondary (journals, industrial databases,) sources to distinguish and gather proper information for this broadcommercial, market-oriented, and technical estimation. Porter’s Five Force Model has been implementedto determinethe market assessment precisely and to verify the several strengths, and weaknesses, along with opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and multiple quantitative and qualitative study related with the market.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as GE Healthcare, Qualcomm Inc., Cerner Corporation, Nanthealth, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic PLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Infosys Limited, Digi International Inc., and Lantronix, Inc

