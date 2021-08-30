Global Medical Practice Management Software (PMS) Market 2021 Business Overview – AthenaHealth, Allscripts, Virence Health

The report entitled Global Medical Practice Management Software (PMS) Market from 2021 to 2027 is introduced by MarketsandResearch.biz, which consists of market analysis with accurate forecast and estimation of market trends and offers compete for research solution to users allowing them to make decisions aiming at optimum market clarity. The Medical Practice Management Software (PMS) market report is prepared for the forecast period 2021 to 2027 and CAGR in percentage. The report offers an in-depth analysis of market dynamics, growth rate, critical drives, challenges, opportunities, and the market segmentation consisting of type, application, region, and players.

The market is segmented into types of products:

Web-based

On-premise

Cloud-based

The market is segmented as per the applicability of the market or product:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmacies

Other

The report evaluates the competitors in the market and provides their detailed company profile. The player’s segment includes:

AthenaHealth

Allscripts

Virence Health

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Henry Schein

eClinicalWorks

Epic Systems

Greenway Health

AdvancedMD

MPN Software Systems

Aprima Medical Software

NextGen Healthcare

NexTech Systems

CollaborateMD

CareCloud

ChartPerfect

TotalMD

Insta Health Solutions

Bestosys Solutions

Adroit Infosystems

The report emphasizes on analysis of the geographical regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

