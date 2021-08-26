Global Medical Robotic Systems Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis And Supply Demand 2021 – 2028

Medical Robotic Systems Market research report, comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecasts of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry can be obtained. The report comprises all the market shares and approaches of key players in the market. It also includes detailed profiles for the market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. A range of key factors is analyzed in the report, which will help the buyer in studying the industry. Competitive landscape analysis is performed based on the prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, market effect factor analysis, and consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in this market considering the past, present, and future state of the industry.

The medical robotic system market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 17.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 34.91 billion by 2028. The increasing rate of orthopedic and cardiac surgeries across the globe is escalating the growth of medical robotic system market.

Major Market Key Competitors:

The major players covered in the medical robotic system market report are iRobot Corporation, Medrobotics Corporation, Titan Medical Inc., Hansen Technologies, Renishaw plc, Syndicate Room Ltd, Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, DENSO Robotics Incorporated, Accuray Incorporated, Stryker, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Stereotaxis, Inc., Ekso Bionics, CYBERDYNE INC., BIONIK, Smith+Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Omnicell, ARxIUM among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Medical Robotic System Market Scope and Market Size Medical robotic system market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications. On the basis of product, the medical robotic system market is segmented into surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, noninvasive radiosurgery robots, hospital and pharmacy robots and emergency response robotic systems. Surgical robots are further segmented into orthopedic surgical robots, neurosurgical robotic systems, laparoscopy robotic systems and steerable robotic catheters. Rehabilitation robots are further segmented into assistive robots, prosthetics, orthotics, therapeutic robots and exoskeleton robotic systems. Noninvasive radiosurgery robots are further segmented into truebeam stx radiosurgery system, cyberknife robotic radiosurgery system and gamma knife perfexion radiosurgery system. Hospital and pharmacy robots are further segmented into telemedicine robots, I.V. Robots, pharmacy robots and cart transportation robots. Emergency response robots are further segmented into ls-1 robotic system and auto pulse plus robotic system. On the basis of application, the medical robotic system market is segmented into neurology, orthopedics, laparoscopy and special education. Neurology is further segmented into pathfinder surgical system, neuromate surgical system and renaissance surgical system. Orthopedics is further segmented into iblock surgical system, robodoc surgical system, navio PFS surgical system, mako RIO surgical system and stanmore sculptor surgical system. Laparoscopy is further segmented into freehand endoscope holder system, da vinci robotic surgery system and telelap ALF-x surgical system. By Region

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

