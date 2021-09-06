Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market Outlook, Future Plan Report Surveys, Growth Driver, Application, Regional Demand, Forecasts (2021-2027)

The Global Display Controllers Market was valued at USD 24.8 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 48.33 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 9.48% from 2020 to 2027.

The display controller is defined as the main element of any electronic device generating a video signal. It is a portion of integrated circuits which produce a TV signal in a video display system. The video controller chip is integrated into the main computer system. The usage of these devices in consumer electronics applications has been expanding steadily from the last ten years.

The significant evolution of video display technologies from past few years has significantly fuelled the demand for display controllers during this forecast period. Display controllers are the main components and an integral part of various displays like mobile phones, LCD screens, and others, which are utilized for delivering the video format content. Also, they are used for controlling of these displays. Furthermore, the growing adoption and preferences of display devices with interactive capabilities is a key driving factor that is expected to propel the global display controller market growth. Also, the rise in demand for mobile electronic devices which have the capabilities to control the various devices and have a modern display from the various events will positively influence the market growth.

Lack of technically knowledgeable workforce, which can develop the operating system and software capable of dealing with multi-controlling applications, may hamper the global display controller market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global Display Controllers Market is segmented into type such as LCD controllers, Touchscreen Controllers, Multi-Display Controllers, Smart Display Controllers, and Digital Display Controllers. Further, market is segmented into application such as Industrial Control, Medical Equipment, Automotive, Mobile Communication Devices, and Others.

Also, the Global Display Controllers Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.,

Renesas Electronics,

Novatek Microelectronics Corporation,

LG Display Co., Ltd.,

Fujitsu Limited,

Digital View Inc.,

Seiko Epson Corporation,

Solomon Systech Limited.,

Texas Instruments, Inc.,

Toshiba Corporation, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

LCD controllers

Touchscreen Controllers

Multi-Display Controllers

Smart Display Controllers

Digital Display Controllers

By Application

Industrial

Control

Medical Equipment

Automotive

Mobile Communication Devices

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

