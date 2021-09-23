Global Men Personal Care Market Size, Relevant Trend, Revenue Overview Report, Top Key Players Growth Analysis 2021 to 2027

Men’s personal care products consist diverse range of products which is used for personal hygiene and enhancing personality. These products include deodorants, perfumes, mouthwashes, hair gel, hair conditioners, and facial products among others which are used by men to look and feel good. Rise in online shopping, and organized retail development which is expected to drive the global men personal care market growth.

Change in lifestyle and increase in disposable income is the key driving factor which is expected to propel the global men personal care market growth. Furthermore, increase in number of product offerings to tap the fluctuating grooming habits of men will fuel the market growth in near future. Moreover, rise in online retail platforms as well as increase in consciousness regarding health and its fitness will have the positive impact on global men personal care market growth.

However, increase in manufacturing cost due to rise in raw material prices is the challenging factor which is expected to hamper the global men personal care market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Men Personal Care Market is segmented into product such as Skin Care Products, Hair Care Products, Shave Care Products, Fragrances, and Others. Further, market is segmented into distribution channel such as Online Retail Stores, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, and Others.

Also, Global Men Personal Care Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Unilever Plc, Procter & Gamble Co, L’Oreal SA, Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc, Johnson&Johnson, Energizer Holdings Inc, Kao Corporation, Avon Products, Inc., and The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Skin Care Products Hair Care Products Shave Care Products Fragrances Others

By Distribution Channel Online Retail Stores Convenience Stores Specialist Retailers Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

