Global Metal-air Battery Market: Analysis Report, Latest Trend, Increase in Demand, Current Scenario, Trends, Comprehensive Study Analysis Report to 2021-2027

Global Metal-air Battery Market

Metal-air Battery is an electrochemical cell which uses an anode made from pure metal & an external cathode of ambient air, typically with an aqueous/aprotic electrolyte. The mounting demand for high-energy-density-storage solutions and integral properties of metal-air batteries is expected to drive the global metal-air battery market over the forecast period.

The increase in demand for metal-air batteries among the end-user applications with the rise in research & development activities focused on advancing the battery technology is expected to boost the growth of global metal-air battery market throughout the period. The growing deployment of electric vehicles, the increasing utility of battery energy storage systems & proliferating adoption of electronic gadgets are some driving factors which expected to propel the global metal-air battery market growth.

The increase in use of zinc-air batteries in electronic devices especially in hearing aids will positively influence the market growth. The increase in advanced applications of metal-air batteries apart from electric vehicles are expected to create market opportunities over the forecast period. These batteries have a higher energy density storage power capacity & it can perform better than the lithium-ion batteries which expected to fuel the target market growth.

The absence of proper standards for development of metal air-battery is a major restraint which expected to hamper the global metal-air battery market growth during this forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the market supply chain. Raw material suppliers, battery pack manufacturers, and electrode material producers are expected to take significant amount of time to recover to the Pre-COVID level.

Global Metal-air Battery Market Segmentation

The Global Metal-air Battery Market is segmented into metal, voltage, battery type, and application.Based on metal market is segmented into Zinc-Air, Lithium-Air, Iron-Air, Aluminum-Air, Others, by voltage market is segmented into Low (Below 12V), Medium (12-36V), High (36V), by battery type such as Primary Battery, Secondary/Rechargeable Battery. Further, market is segmented into application such as Electric Vehicles, Military Electronics, Electronic Devices, Stationary Power, Others.

Based on region the Global Metal-air Battery Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region expected to hold a largest market share in the overall market due to the growing use of electric vehicles, consumer electronics & renewable energy devices in this region. Countries such as India, Japan, China, and Indonesia offer tremendous growth potential for the global metal-air battery market in this region. Some prominent companies in Asia Pacific region including ACTXE Limited, Aqua Power Systems, Log9 Materials, and Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as NantEnergy Inc., Log9 Materials, Aqua Power Systems, Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd., ACTXE Limited, Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc., Arconic Inc., E-Stone Batteries B.V., Energizer Holdings, Inc, etc.

