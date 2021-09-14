Global Metal Heat Treatment Market 2021 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Business Boosting Strategies, Segments and Industry Forecast Report Till 2027| as Solar Atmosphere Inc., Bodycote Heat Treatments Ltd., American Metal Treating Inc., Bluewater Thermal Solutions,etc.
Metal Heat Treatment is defined as a method which is utilized for altering features of alloys & metals through cooling & heating processes. The metal heat treating method is used for achieving required product fit for a particular application. It is a process of altering the physical & chemical properties of metals via different operations like heating, holding, and cooling of metal in the solid state to obtain particular desirable metallurgical properties.
The increase in demand from end-use industries is considered as a key factor driving the demand for metal heat treatment and services. The rise in penetration of heat treating applications in automotive, aerospace, construction, machining, and electrical & electronics industries is expected to act as a another driving factor will fuel the market growth. The growing demand for commercial vehicles owing to high aviation demand as well as the rise in air passenger traffic will accelerate the market growth.
Manufacturing industries are integrating metal heat treatment processes with their existing production lines to enhance the overall efficiency of the final product. The automotive industry plays an important role in boosting the heat treating services in emerging countries including China, Indonesia, Mexico, Brazil, and India. Moreover, the presence of major automotive manufacturers in aforementioned countries has accelerated the global metal heat treatment market growth.
Metal heat treatment improves hardness & tensile strength of the metal with imparting rust resistance to the metal will drive the market growth. Huge demand for professional heat treatment solutions in automotive sector will create the opportunities for target market in near future.
Volatility of raw material prices is a major challenge faced by manufacturers which may hinder the global metal heat treatment market growth during this forecast timeframe.
The Global Metal Heat Treatment Market is segmented into material such as Cast Iron, Steel, and others, by process such as Case hardening, Normalizing, Annealing, and Others. Based on the equipment market is segmented into electrically heated furnace, Fuel-fired furnace, and others. Further, market is segmented into application such as Aerospace, Automotive, Machine, Metalworking, Construction, and Others.
Also, the Global Metal Heat Treatment Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market for Metal Heat Treatment is anticipated to gain momentum during this forecast period due to increased vehicle production across the world. Construction is one of the prominent applications for heat treatment, steel structures used in construction like columns, beams, and grills undergo the aforementioned process. The expansion of construction industry in APAC on account of increasing government expenditure on key infrastructure expected to boost demand in construction industry during this forecast period.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Solar Atmosphere Inc., Bodycote Heat Treatments Ltd., American Metal Treating Inc., Bohler Uddeholm, Bluewater Thermal Solutions, Ajax Tocco International Ltd., etc.
