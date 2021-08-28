Global Methanol Market Report- Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

The Global Methanol Market research report presents a detailed assessment of trends affecting industry dynamics with reference to regional terrain and competitive area. The study also sheds light on the challenges facing this industry and provides insight into the opportunities available. In addition, Global Methanol Market report includes COVID-19 case studies to provide an accurate picture of this business landscape for all industry participants.

Global Methanol capacity is expected to experience moderate growth over the next five years from 158.62 mtpa in 2020 to 282.52 mtpa in 2025. Around 123 planned and announced Methanol projects are expected to come online by 2025, predominantly in Asia followed by the Middle East over the upcoming years. Among countries, China is expected to lead Methanol capacity additions by 2025, followed by the Iran and the US. Oteko, Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry Co Ltd and China Petrochemical Corp are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. What is This Report About?

1.2. Market Definition

2. Global Methanol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

2.1. Global Methanol Industry, An Overview

2.2. Global Methanol Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2015-2025

2.3. Global Methanol Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2015-2020

2.4. Global Methanol Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects

2.5. Global Methanol Capacity Contribution by Region

2.6. Key Companies by Methanol Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2020

2.7. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Methanol Industry

2.8. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects

2.9. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Countries

2.10. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

2.11. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects

2.12. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

3. Global Planned and Announced Methanol Projects

4. Asia Methanol Industry

4.1. Asia Methanol Industry, An Overview

4.2. Asia Methanol Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2015-2025

4.3. Asia Methanol Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2015-2020

4.4. Asia Methanol Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects

4.5. Asia Methanol Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants by Countries

4.6. Methanol Industry in China

4.7. Methanol Industry in Malaysia

4.8. Methanol Industry in Brunei

4.9. Methanol Industry in India

4.10. Methanol Industry in Indonesia

5. Middle East Methanol Industry

5.1. Middle East Methanol Industry, An Overview

5.2. Middle East Methanol Industry, Capacity by key Countries, 2015-2025

5.3. Middle East Methanol Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by key Countries, 2015-2020

5.4. Middle East Methanol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2020

5.5. Middle East Methanol Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2020

5.6. Middle East Methanol Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects

5.7. Middle East Methanol Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

5.8. Methanol Industry in Iran

5.9. Methanol Industry in Saudi Arabia

5.10. Methanol Industry in Oman

5.11. Methanol Industry in Qatar

5.12. Methanol Industry in Bahrain

5.13. Methanol Industry in United Arab Emirates

5.14. Methanol Industry in Turkey

6. North America Methanol Industry

7. Former Soviet Union Methanol Industry

8. Caribbean Methanol Industry

9. South America Methanol Industry

10. Europe Methanol Industry

11. Africa Methanol Industry

12. Oceania Methanol Industry

13. Appendix

13.1. Definitions

13.2. Abbreviations

13.3. Status Definition

13.4. Methodology

