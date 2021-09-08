Global Methanol Market Research Report 2021 New Business Insights, Recent Trends In Market with Swot analysis Forecast till 2027

Global Methanol Market

Methanol is produced by using natural gas, coal, oil, or renewable resources such as landfill gas and biomass as a feedstock. Methanol is an alternative for to fuel in the transportation industry owing to high octane rating and good blending properties. It is classified into various derivatives such as Gasoline, Formaldehyde, Methanol to Olefins/Methanol T0 Propylene (MTO/MTP), Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE), Acetic Acid, Dimethyl Ether (DME), Methyl Methacrylate (MMA), Biodiesel, and Others.

The Global Methanol market has been studied in detail to arrive an accurate & insightful conclusion regarding the current market trends noted in the industry.

The chemical sector comprises of critical processes, operations, and organizations involved in the production of chemicals and their derivatives. Chemical is one of the largest industries across the globe. A wide range of products associated with human lives is manufactured using at least one type of chemical, ranging from soap to plastic.

Market Drivers

Increase in demand for petrochemical products in various sectors is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global methanol market growth. Furthermore, growing construction and automotive industries will increase demand for methanol globally, over the forecast period. Moreover, expanding petrochemical sector in various region such as North America and Asia Pacific region is expected to propel the growth of global methanol market. In addition to that, high demand for methanol based fuel in market will fuel the methanol market growth during this forecast period. Increase in usage of methanol in production of Olefins Using MTO will drive the methanol market growth.

Market Restraints

However, availability of alternatives such as ethanol fuel or bio ethanol is expected to hamper the global methanol market. Also, hazardous impact on health will affect the global methanol market.

Market Segmentation

Global Methanol Market is segmented into Feedstock such as Coal, Natural Gas, and Others, by derivatives such as Gasoline, Formaldehyde, Methanol to Olefins/Methanol to Propylene (MTO/MTP), Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE), Dimethyl Ether (DME), Acetic Acid, Methyl Methacrylate (MMA), Biodiesel, and Others. Further, Global Methanol Market is segmented into end user such as Packaging (Pet Bottles), Pharmaceuticals, Solvents, Paints & Coatings, Electronics, Construction, and automotive.

Also, Global Methanol Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

The report covers a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the Methanol Market and the current trends that are predicted to disrupt the market. It identifiesdynamic players of the market, including both themajor and emerging players. The report contains the companies in the market share reviewto offer a more extensive overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprisesnoteworthy strategic developments of the market such as new product launch, partnerships, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures,acquisitions & mergers, and growth of most important market key players on a global and regional basis.

Various key players are discussed in this report such as BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Methanex Corporation, SABIC, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), Methanol Holdings Limited (MHTL), Valero Marketing Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc. (MGC), and Supply Company, Zagros Petrochemical Company (ZPC), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

