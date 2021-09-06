Global Micellar Water Market Survey Report on 2021 Industry Opportunities and Growth Analysis Report

Global Micellar Water Market

Micellar water is made up of cleansing oil molecules (Micelles). It is able to draw out impurities from skin. Micellar water is a skincare product which is mainly used to remove makeup, and skin cleaning. Small lipid micelles dissolve the dirt and oil on the skin. Micellar water is available for dry, oily, and sensitive skin. Different beauty brands have launched their micellar water and introduced their goodness to all. Micelles are made from soaps, and detergents, as they both are surfactant. These surfactants commonly used in different products such as kitchen, floor, and toilet bowl.

Rise in demand for micellar water in cosmetic industry is expected to boost the global micellar water market growth. For instance, in February 2019, Glossier had launched Glossier Milky Oil. It is fusion of micellar water, and grime dissolving weightless oil. Glossier Milky Oil is used for lips and glittery face. Furthermore, in July 2018, Biore had launched two cleansing micellar water that is Biore Baking Soda, and Charcoal Cleansing Micellar Water. Biore Baking Soda is used for combination skin, and Charcoal Cleansing Micellar Water is used for oily skin.

However, product recall is the major restraining factor for market which is expected to hamper the growth of global micellar water market. For instance, in April 2015, Intermarche store chain recalled their BIolane Micellar Water due to detection of microbiological and organoleptic non-compliance during control.

Global Micellar Water Market Segmentation

Global micellar water market is segmented by category such as Oily Skin, Dry Skin, and Sensitive Skin, by type Cleanser, Makeup Remover, and Cleansing Cream. Also, global micellar water market is segmented into five regions North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

Global Micellar Water Market Key Competitors

Various key competitors are mentioned in this report including Glossier, Biore, Garnier, Maybelline, L,Oreal, Unilever,LVMH,AVON, Johnson and Johnson, PandG, and Bioderma.

Global micellar water market Research report offers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, pricing analysis, and holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. Further, Key operating players with their profiles are discussed in the report. Also, the subsidiaries & other associated companies are discussed with collaboration, partnerships, agreements, mergers & acquisitions. The processes, annual margins, and other business methodologies followed by these prominent players have been elaborated to elucidate readers on their progress & their current standing in the market.

