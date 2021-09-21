Global Military Communication Market Size, Worth, Share, Trends, Industries Analysis Report 2021 to 2027

Global Military Communication Market was valued at USD 37.25 billion by 2019 which is expected to reach USD 88.56 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 12.42%.

Military communication encompasses all the facets of communication and data conveyance by the armed forces. It involves secure interactions within flexible and cohesive networks. The global military communication industry is expected to be driven by the rise in emphasis on provision of centric communication and data-centric communication with technological advancements like software defined radio which is expected to drive market growth during this forecast period.

Increase in adoption of KA-Band and Mobile Ad Hoc Networks in the innovation in military communication is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global military communication market growth. Furthermore, huge investments is made by government to adopt innovative communication solutions in different government departments, better security of military servicers and interoperability will have the positive impact on growth of global military communication market. Moreover, rise in procurement of military communication solutions due to growing disputes among various countries across the globe will fuel the market growth during this forecast period.

However, high operational cost and interoperability issues are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global military communication market growth.

A recent report found on Qualiket Research Reports provides a comprehensive overview of the industry with a brief explanation. This overview discusses the definition of the product/service, primary applications of this product or service in different end-use industries. It also states the production and management technology employed for the same. The Global Military Communication Market report has provided an in-depth analysis into some recent and noteworthy industry trends, the competitive landscape and analysis for specific regional segments for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027

Market Segmentation

Global Military Communication Market is segmented into communication type such as Shipborne Communication, Air-Ground Communication, Airborne Communication, Underwater Communication, Ground-Based Communication, and Others, by components such as Military Radio System, Military Security System, Military SATCOM Terminals, Communication Management System, and Others. Further Global Military Communication Market is segmented into application such as Command and Control, Situational Awareness, Routine Operations, and Others.

Also, Global Military Communication Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

General Dynamics,

BAE Systems,

Alcatel-Lucent,

Lockheed Martin Corporation,

Harris Corporation,

Thales Group,

Raytheon Anschütz,

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc, and

Rockwell Collins

