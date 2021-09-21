Global Mobile Imaging Market dynamics, Top Overview, Restraints, Future Growth Analysis Report 2021 to 2027

Global Mobile Imaging Market was valued at USD 1.59 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 3.5%.

Mobile imaging provides direct X-Ray electrocardiogram (EKG) and ultrasound services to residential, private sector, and medical facilities. Mobile imaging is the faster and cheaper compared to conventional and in-house imaging services.

Increase in COVID 19 pandemic is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the mobile imaging market growth. For instance, in April 2020, Carestream Health Company had announce that company has increased manufacturing of portable, diagnostic imaging systems such as DRX-Revolution Nano Mobile X-ray System, and DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray System in response to novel COVID 19 pandemic. Furthermore, increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases which is expected to propel the global mobile imaging market growth. For instance, according to American Heart Association’s 2019 statistics around 48% adults in United State are suffering from cardiovascular diseases.

However, low flexibility of moving mobile imaging unit and requirement of frequent maintenance are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global mobile imaging market growth.

The report has its core developed by an extensive analysis supervised by adept analysts. Their sound knowledge & expertise in the field help in unearthing of factors as well as figures. The report covers with a volume-wise & value-wise analysis. To maintain the quality of the report further, market dynamics, different projections, demographic changes, historic details & others have been included. Several market titans are employing tactical moves to inspire a e market growth and cement their own market position. This type of analysis offers a better outlook regarding the movement of the market as well as reveals a lot about the potential of the target market.

Market Segmentation

Global Mobile Imaging Market is segmented into product type such as Mammography, Bone Densitometry, PET/CT, MRI CT, Ultrasound, and X-ray. Further, Global Mobile Imaging Market is segmented into end user such as Sports Organizations, Rehabilitation Centers, Geriatric Care & Hospice Agencies, Home Healthcare Providers, Hospitals & Private Clinics, and Others.

Also, Global Mobile Imaging Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

DMS Health Technologies, Inc.,

Accurate Imaging, Inc.,

Axiom Mobile Imaging,

Interim Diagnostic Imaging, LLC,

Shared Imaging LLC,

Imaging On Site, Inc.

Center for Diagnostic Imaging, Inc.,

Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc.¸

and InHealth Group

