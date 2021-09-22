Global Modular Construction Market Overview, Development,Revenue, Price and Forecast to 2027 shared in Latest Research

The report issued on Qualiket Research, concerning the Modular Construction Market states every actionable force disrupting the Modular Construction Market growth.

The Modular Construction market has been analyzed from the year 2021 as the base year to 2027 as the end year. The entire report has been sectioned into an overview of the Modular Construction market, segmental outline, regional outlook, competitive dashboard, and the market updates. The Modular Construction market overview has been segmented into market statistics and the market highlights. Proficient analysts applied modern research methodologies for extensive primary and secondary research on the Modular Construction market.

Modular construction is process of constructing prefabricated buildings or houses by using the same material and designing to some codes and standards which are used while building conventional facilities. Modular construction is categorized into two types such as Reloadable, and Permanent. The modular units utilized to build the houses could be in the form of highly serviced units like lifts or toilets, part of rooms or complete room.

Growing demand for affordable housing coupled with increase in investment in the development of commercial infrastructure and healthcare is driving factor which is expected to drive the global modular construction market growth. Also, increase in inclination towards sustainable construction methods as well as construction activities in emerging regions are expected to boost the global modular construction market growth in near future. Moreover, growing support from government regulations and policies is also anticipated to propel the global modular construction market growth. In addition to that, increase in work-zone safety and building sustainability, east of relocation of modular buildings, and increase in need for time and cost-effective constructions are some driving factors which are expected to fuel the market growth.

The increase in risk of transportation and assembly issues associated with modular construction is the major restraint which is expected to hamper the global modular construction market growth during this forecast period.

Market key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Laing O’rourke, Atco, Red Sea Housing, Vinci, Bouygues Construction, Algeco Scotsman, Skanska AB, Kef Katerra, Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg, and Lendlease Corporation

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Reloadable

Permanent

By Material

Steel

Wood

Plastic

Precast Concrete

Others

By Application

Industrial

Healthcare

Educational

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

