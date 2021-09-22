Global Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market Size, Share, Development Process, Analysis Industry, Growth Prospects & Global Industry Report 2021 to 2027
Multilayer packaging is also called as co-extruded films because they are made by multilayer co-extrusion process. Multilayer packaging structures ranging from 3 to 12 layers and combination of several layers of different materials improves the physical and mechanical properties of the film including heat resistance, puncture, tear, and moisture and oxygen barrier properties.
Rise in health awareness among consumers is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global multilayer flexible packaging market growth. Further, increase in demand for multilayer flexible packaging in pharmaceutical industry will have the positive impact on global multilayer flexible packaging market growth. Moreover, rise in adoption of multilayer flexible packaging in food and beverages industry is expected to fuel the global multilayer flexible packaging market growth. Also, rise in investments from key competitors in research and development activities will propel the global multilayer flexible packaging market growth during this forecast period.
However, stringent rules and regulations is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global multilayer flexible packaging market growth.
Market segmentation
Global Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market is segmented into material such as Polystyrene, Polyvinyl chloride, Polyamine, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, and Others, by type such as Flat Pouches, Stand-up Pouches, Rollstocks, and Others. Further, Global Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market is segmented into application such as Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, and Others.
Also, Global Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market analysis is also done on a regional level. The report provides an extensive analysis, considering the opportunities, outlook, and ongoing trends. The report focuses on prominent industry players by providing information like company profiles, shipments, contact information, pricing, product specifications, and others. Detailed information of the key players, along with the strategies they adopt is also presented for a thorough understanding of the landscape. The report also focuses on the Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market’s competitive scenario and the trends occurring within the manufacturing landscape.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as
- Mondi plc,
- Coveris Holding S.A.,
- Constantia Flexibles Group,
- Sigma Plastics Group,
- ProAmpac,
- Sealed Air Corporation,
- Amcor Limited,
- Toray Plastics,and
- Uflex
Market Taxonomy
By Material
- Polystyrene
- Polyvinyl chloride
- Polyamine
- Polypropylene
- Polyethylene
- Others
By Type
- Flat Pouches
- Stand-up Pouches
- Rollstocks
- Others
By Application
- Personal Care
- Pharmaceutical
- Healthcare
- Food & Beverages
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
