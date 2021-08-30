Global Multiple Myeloma Treatment Drugs Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2021-2027 I Top key players-Johnson & Johnson, Roche Holding, Sanofi Novartis.

“One of the primary factors driving the market’s growth is significant improvements in the healthcare industry, as well as the rising prevalence of haematological cancer. Multiple myeloma is caused by certain genetic defects, and the disease is treated with medications that modify the immune system and help to improve the efficacy of chemotherapies, radiation therapies, stem cell transplants, and platelet transfusions.

Consumer awareness of the benefits of biologic treatment medications, which use the body’s immune system to locate and target myeloma cells, is also helping to drive market expansion. Regions covered by the market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America. The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Johnson & Johnson, Roche Holding, Sanofi Novartis. & Others.

Stem cell transplant, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, corticosteroids, proteasome inhibitors, immunomodulators, monoclonal antibodies, surgery, and radiation therapy are the main treatment options. In addition, because of the development and approval of new medicines, the survival rate of myeloma patients has improved. With the introduction of new medicines with unique mechanisms of action, as well as the utilisation of more complex combination regimens, such as quadruplets, triplets, and doublets, MM treatment techniques have developed.

Multiple Myeloma Treatment Drugs Market Segmentation and Market Scope:

By Drug Class

Proteasome Inhibitors

Immunomodulatory Drugs

Steroids

Monoclonal Antibodies

Others

By Therapy

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Stem Cell Transplant

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Another growth-inducing aspect is technological breakthroughs, such as the discovery of microRNA therapies and nanomedicines for the treatment of multiple myeloma. These medications are used to help macromolecular drugs get into the bone marrow and accelerate anticancer responses. Other factors, such as rising healthcare expenditures and substantial medical research and development (R&D) efforts, are expected to fuel the market even further.

