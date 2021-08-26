Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market 2021 Trends, Business Opportunities, Future Demand and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2027

MarketandResearch.biz has proposed a study on Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market for the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. The report presents key restraints, drivers, and opportunities and a detailed analysis of the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market. The report also provides a top-down and bottom-up approach.

The top-down approach helps identify the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market scenario along with the external & internal factors affecting it. The bottom-up approach focuses its analysis on micro attributes & specific characteristics of the domain Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market.

The report also comprehensively analyses the company profiles of key organizations operating in the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market. Also, the report provides Porter’s five forces model to understand the overall competitive scenario prevailing in the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market. The study also incorporates the data that provides insights about the key market players:

3M

Linguamatics

Amazon AWS

Nuance Communications

SAS

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Averbis

Health Fidelity

Dolbey Systems

The report has described the market based on type & application. This is done by the following segments:

On the basis of the products:

Machine Translation

Information Extraction

Automatic Summarization

Text and Voice Processing

Other

By type, machine translation is the most commonly used type, with about 44% market share in 2018.

On the basis of the product’s application:

Electronic Health Records (EHR)

Computer-Assisted Coding (CAC)

Clinician Document

Other

By application, EHR is the largest segment, with market share of about 48% in 2018, while CAC segment was expected to increase at nearly EHR by 2025.

On the basis of the region:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The report also provides a relative assessment based on their business overviews, product offerings, geographic presence, combined with SWOT analysis to offer business-related data & information in the market.

The research methodology used in Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market assists in decreasing the investment risks associated with the businesses in any industry vertical. It helps identify the potential threats & possibilities related to the parent industry.

