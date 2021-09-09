Global Nematicides Market 2021: Strategies, Growth Opportunities, Top Companies, Regional Analysis and Forecast till 2027

Global Nematicides Market was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2019 and expected to reach UAD 1.7 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 3.5% from 2019 to 2027.

Nematicides are commonly referred as roundworm and group of the worms. These are widely used in agricultural sector for the protection of crops. Nematodes are the small granules and small nodes which are found in the bottom of plant root and stop the plant growth. Basically, Nematicides are the chemical based products which are used to kill nematodes and other worms. Nematicides are available in solid and liquid form. Liquid form is used as fumigant, which is spread in soil, and solid form used as a chemical.

The better understanding of the market demands a better handling of macroeconomic and microeconomic aspects that are projected to mark the progress. These factors, if guided well, can helm the target market to prosperity by wading via rough waters, all the while, keeping plummeting curves at bay. With real-time data, the global Nematicides market report is projected to provide a detailed picture of the demographic possibilities, which would assist key players in assessing growth opportunities & significantly establishing parameters which would continue to influence the market in the upcoming years.

A variety of chemicals are produced each year worldwide. Chemicals are categorized as Basic chemicals, Consumer chemicals, and Specialty Chemicals. Also, their output ranges widely; basic chemicals are produced in huge quantities (in millions of tons), on the other hand, although specialty chemicals are produced in modest qualities such as in kgs., their value is much higher. Whereas, chemical reactors are used as per the requirement of the amount of chemical to be produced.

Market Drivers

Rise in demand for food and vegetables across the world with improved agriculture practices are expected to boost the global nematicides market growth. Furthermore, adoption of new technology will have the positive impact on global nematicides market growth. Meloidogyne (cotton root-knot nematode), Heterodera (great economic damage), Tylenchulus, Rotylenchulus, and Protylenchulus are the major nematodes that affect the crops and these nematodes are essential for agricultural pest nematodes. Moreover, increase in, demand for high value crops is expected to fuel the global nematicides market growth.

Market Restraints

However, pesticide residues problem is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the growth of global nematicides market over the forecast period. Also, lack of awareness and low utilization of biological will affect the global nematicides market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Corteva Incorporation, BASF SE, Adama Ltd, FMC Corporation, Nu farm, UPL Limited, ISAGRO Group, Valent U.S.A. LLC, Bayer AG, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, and AMVAC Chemical Corporation.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Fumigant

Bio-based nematicides

Chemical nematicides

By Formulation

Liquid

Solid

By Application

Grains & Cereals

Pulses & Oilseeds

Commercial Crops

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Regional Analysis

The assessment and forecast of the Nematicides Market have been studied on a global and regional basis. Based on the region, the Nematicides Market has been studied in the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

