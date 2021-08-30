Global Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder Drug Market by Companies, Applications, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis, New Technology and Forecast to 2028

Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder Drug Market report includes in-depth insights of global and regional markets with the sense given for variation in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The report gives information about the competitive situation among the market vendors and company profile, besides this, the report also provides market price analysis and value chain features. This business research report offers information on product development, market sales, regional trade, investment calculation, investment opportunity, trade outlook, policy, regional market, and another important characteristics of the market.

Global non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder drug market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rise in number of circadian rhythm sleep disorder cases worldwide and increase demand of disease specific treatment are the key factors for market growth.

Key Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder drug market are Clinigen Group plc, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc, Jamieson Laboratories Ltd., NOW Foods, Nature’s Bounty, ALEXZA, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Eisai Co., Ltd, Purdue Pharma L.P., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Zydus Cadila, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and others.

Market Drivers

Prevalence of sleep disorders cases and vulnerable blind population act as drivers to the market growth

Change in shifts of working associated with night shifts may contribute to positioning the non-24 hour sleep-wake disorder therapeutics market

Advance strategies by government and may research institute to reduce the impact of sleep deprivation on the people’s health is boosting the market growth

Emergence of drugs used in the treatment of complications associated with non-24 hour sleep-wake disorder is propelling the market growth

