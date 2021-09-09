Global Nutrigenomics Testing Market Growth Rate, Emerging Trends, Key Vendors, and Region Analysis Forecast till 2027

Global Nutrigenomics Testing Market Valued at USD 255.20 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach 1,086 million by 2027 at a CAGR 12.38 %.

Nutrogenomics is the relationship study of health, nutrition, and gene. Nutrogenomics is used to understand how foods will interact with specific genes. Increase in importance of food in disease such as metabolic diseases, cardiovascular system diseases, and cancer will fuel the global nutrigenomics testing market growth, over the forecast period. These diseases are related with old age population is the big target group which drives the nutrigenomics testing market. In other hand, continuous advancements in technology and supportive government policies for molecular research will grow the global nutrigenomics testing market.

Increase in awareness about the relationship between genes, nutrition, and health is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global nutrigenomics testing market growth. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of metabolic diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer in underdeveloped countries, which is expected to propel the demand for nutrigenomics testing in market. Moreover, personalized diet and genetic nutrition profile are a key trends and increase in demand and popularity of these factors will have the positive impact on global nutrigenomics testing market growth.

However, lack of awareness and knowledge on application and cost of nutrigenomics are the restraining factor for market which is expected to hamper the growth of global nutrigenomics testing market growth. Also, unavailability of modern genomics technology and genomic research in the underdeveloped countries is expected to hinder the global nutrigenomics testing market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Nutrigenomics Testing Market is segmented into test type such as Food Intolerances Test, Cardiometabolic Health Test, Weight-Management, Gluten intolerance Test, and Vitamin Test, by technology type such as Next Generation Sequencing, Real Time PCR, DNA Microarray, and Sanger Sequencing. Further, Global Nutrigenomics Testing Market is segmented into sample type such as Buccal Swab Sample, Saliva Sample, Blood Sample, by application such as Metabolic Disorder, Cancer, Cardiovascular System Diseases, and Sports and Nutrition, by end user such as Hospital, Nutrition Clinics, and Diagnostics Laboratory.

Also, Global Nutrigenomics Testing Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as ,

Salugen,

X code life,

Interleukin Genetics,

NutraGene,

Metagenics,

CURA INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE,

Nutrigenomix, ,

Gene Box,

Sanger Genomics,

Holistic Heal,

GX Sciences, Inc.,

Pathway Genomics, and

Cura Integrative Medicine.

Market Taxonomy

By Test Type

Food intolerances

test Cardiometabolic

health test

Weight-management

Gluten intolerance test

Vitamin Test

By Technology Type

Next-generation sequencing

Real-time PCR

DNA microarray

Sanger Sequencing

By Sample Type

Buccal Swab Sample

Saliva Sample

Blood Sample

By Application Type

Metabolic Disorders

Cancer

Cardiovascular System Diseases

Sport and Nutrition

By End User

Hospital

Nutrition Clinics

Diagnostics Laboratories

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe Asia

Pacific Middle

East & Africa

