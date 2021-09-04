Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Report – Norway Led Discoveries Count in H1 2021

In H1 2021, a total of 55 oil and gas discoveries were made globally with conventional oil and gas resources dominating the discoveries landscape. Among regions, South America and Asia were the top regions globally, each with 10 oil and gas discoveries in H1 2021. Among countries, Norway led globally in terms of count of discoveries in H1 2021 with nine. Of these, seven were conventional oil discoveries and the remaining two were conventional gas discoveries. Among operators, Equinor Energy AS and Turkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortakligi (TPAO) have been the most successful in H1 2021, with four discoveries each. Oil and Natural Gas Corp., Eni S.p.A., and Kuwait Oil Co. are next with three discoveries each.

Get a FREE PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4727747

Scope of this Report-

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by key countries in H1 2021 vis-à-vis H2 2020

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by key operators in H1 2021 vis-à-vis H2 2020

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by well terrain in H1 2021 vis-à-vis H2 2020

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by resource type in H1 2021 vis-à-vis H2 2020

– Select details about oil and gas discoveries in H1 2021

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Obtain most up to date information available on the global oil and gas discoveries in H1 2021

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong discoveries data

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on oil and gas discoveries data

– Assess your competitors oil and gas discoveries

Discount on this Full Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4727747

Table of Contents in this Report-

1. H1 2021 Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Review

2. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries

2.1 Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries in H1 2021 vis-à-vis H2 2020

3. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators

3.1 Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators in H1 2021 vis-à-vis H2 2020

4. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Well Terrain

4.1 Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Well Terrain in H1 2021 vis-à-vis H2 2020

5. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type

5.1 Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type in H1 2021 vis-à-vis H2 2020

6. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries in H1 2021

7. Appendix

7.1 Abbreviations

7.2 Methodology

Contact Us